Halston’s family say Netflix’s ‘Halston’ is ‘inaccurate’





The buzzy, beautiful Halston on Netflix covers the rise and fall of a pioneering designer who left an indelible mark on American fashion. But not everyone is so thrilled with the spotlight on Halstons’ successes, failures, and legacy: in particular, the Halstons family are less than thrilled with the new show. Born Roy Halston Frowick, the successful designer was known for creating iconic looks, from the Jackie Kennedys locker hat to Liza Minnellis’ 70s kaftans. But the miniseries also delves into Halstons’ alleged cocaine and alcohol use, including his regular attendance at Studio 54 and his seemingly destructive behavior, which has become ruinous to his well-being and his business. The Halstons family has a very different view of the late designer, who died in 1990 of complications from AIDS. On May 10, the Halston Family and Archives released a statement by PR Newswire That said, in part, that they weren’t viewed on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate dummy account of famous fashion designer, Halston. According to The Guardian, Niece of Halstons, Lesley Frowick, also founder and director of the Halston Personal Archives, author of Halston: inventing American fashion, and consultant on the 2019 documentary Halston: the original fashion mogul was only made aware of the Netflix project when it was nearing completion. Those people who didn’t know him well, maybe because they were just kids during Halston’s heyday, often like to focus on the most sensational parts of the story, she said. declared. She also professed doubts about Ewan McGregor as Halston, saying it would be impossible to recreate the essence of her uncles. Press Images / Photos Archives / Getty Images When it comes to shows that focus on sex and drug addiction, those details tend to be exaggerated rather than rightly emphasizing her incredible gift as an artist, the depth of her contribution to American fashion, its work ethic and its success as one of the first real ones. American fashion influencers, said Frowick. In fact, our Uncle Halston was a very private and dignified gentleman, and I hope he will be remembered and respected as such. For WWD, Frowick spoke in more detail about his uncle, saying his whole family worked hard to maintain his legacy and reputation, and the Netflix series made them feel violated. Even though Netflix did approach people who knew the creator, including Halstons close friend Liza Minnelli, whom Ewan McGregor met, they didn’t approach us at all, this is actually a series. unauthorized over the life of my uncles and touching on fiction, I guess. Salacious things sell. She didn’t want to say if the family was pursuing legal action. I always say, what would Halston do? And Halston would say, Get up. So far, Netflix has not commented. But Murphy, who from Indiana like Halston, said Vogue in April 2021, he knew the designer from an early age. He was always a big figure in my mind, a representation of someone who came from humble beginnings and continued to do something amazing with his life and I was always moved by him. He added, I think we’ve worked really hard to show a full picture of not just a fashion designer, but what it’s like to be an artist and the temptations of that, and the temptations when the world tells you, Yes Yes Yes yes Yes. And then, suddenly, a real tough guy no.

