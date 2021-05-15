Gillian Anderson joins ‘the Great’ season 2 on Hulu – The Hollywood Reporter





Gillian Anderson will move from the role of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to becoming the mother of a future Empress in her next role on television. Anderson (The Crown, sex education) joined the cast of Hulu’s Great in a recurring role. She is slated to appear in two episodes of season two as Joanna, the mother of Catherine (Elle Fanning). Joanna is a glamorous socialite known as “the maestro of marriage” for her ability to organize partnerships for her daughters. After hearing rumors about Catherine’s coup, she travels to Russia to see for herself. Although she is a lovable mom and Catherine loves her, Joanna can also have more sinister motives. Anderson won a Golden Globe in January for playing Margaret Thatcher on Netflix The crown. The old one X-Files Recent star credits also include Sex education and American gods, and she’s ready to play Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime’s anthology series The first lady. Created by Tony McNamara (The favourite), Great received largely positive reviews for its first season. McNamara won a Writers Guild Awards for Episodic Comedy for the series’ first episode, and the series also won Emmy, SAG Award, and Golden Globe nominations. McNamara’s direction produces with Marian Macgowan; Josh Kesselman and Ron West of Thruline; The Brittany Kahan neighborhood of Echo Lake, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding; Fanning and his co-director Nicholas Hoult; Mark Winemaker; and Matt Shakman. Civic Center Media produced in association with MRC Television. (MRC is co-owner of Hollywood journalist via P-MRC, a joint venture with Penske Media.)







