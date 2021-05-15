Lisa Vanderpump created the perfect queen bee for real housewives

Reality game changers In this limited series, The AV club highlights the actors of reality TV who have come to define their respective franchises. From a dedicated activist to a queen bee to the most savvy competitor, it’s the people who have changed the genre.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills entered Bravos bragged Housewives franchise in 2010 as number six in the series, lagging behind Real Housewives of Orange County,Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Real Housewives of New York (original title: Manhattan moms). But it is safe to say that the glittering opulence of Beverly hills became the crown jewel of the Housewives landscape. Much of that success is due to the unbridled magnificence of one Lisa Vanderpump, the Beverly Hills housewife who featured the series in the very first segment.

Some Housewives the shows quickly turn into chaos without a believable queen, so the episodes often turn into giggles and almost incessant fights. Other budding monarchs have been brought down by real-life hurdles, like the legal issues of Real Housewives from New Jerseys Teresa Giudice and Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citys Jen Shah or Luann de Lesseps in rehab RHONY. But where RHOAThe formidable NeNe Leakes ruled her franchise (intermittently) with an iron fist, Vanderpumps still wrapped in the proverbial velvet glove. Until recently, LVP still served as Beverly hills true north, a necessity when you had actors like the tumultuous Kim Richards and Taylor Armstrong, or the always entertaining but often volatile Brandi Glanville. Lisa was older than many of her co-stars, still married to her first husband Ken Todd, and her children had grown up. She was also associated with Ken in their many business ventures. Therefore, she had a wisdom of the world and an ability to look at the big picture that many Housewives was missing. Even Kyle Richards, the next most stable member of the BH of the cast, continued to be tripped up by feuds with her constantly hesitant sister Kim, while a likeable Lisa asked really helpful questions like, Do you think Shell ever really changed?

Lisa Vanderpump had a ripple effect on the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, not only because she was one of the quieter members of the cast (who hardly ever raised her voice, an uncontrollable rarity), but because everyone was hitting each other to gain her acceptance. Her interviews might match her co-star’s pussy, but were generally just as fun. When she was there, she often provided a safe sounding board and solid advice (while also trying to stop Brandi from drinking wine right out of the bottle).

Lisa was / is well aware of her status as a queen bee, and some of the criticism she has received indicates her tendencies towards manipulation. But that’s why she’s one of the most successful housewives of all time, with an estimated net worth of $ 75 million from businesses she hasn’t inherited (unlike Adrienne). While many of her fellow Housewives created fame for their series for writing books or starting some sort of cottage industry (like the food and clothing companies Bethenny Frankels Skinnygirl), Lisa wisely used RHOBH to reinforce the leading strengths she already possessed, making herself a true media mogul.

In the second season, when many women avoided Brandi, Lisa got to see that the show really needed her funny antics and took her in. Lisa was always ready to open her life to the show by performing a dance on a dance tour on a Chippendales dancer at her daughter Pandoras Vegas bachelor party, for example, or presenting an event at one of her restaurants for a free promotion, but she never seemed out of control about it. There was always the somewhat comforting feeling that we were seeing exactly what she wanted us to see. When one of Lisas’ show intros said, Life in Beverly Hills is a game, and I make the rules, you were inclined to believe it.

It is therefore logical that Lisas Real housewives the spin-off is one of the few successes (everyone remembers Bethenny Ever After?): Vanderpump Rules, about to enter its ninth season. In Vanderpump, Lisa dominates a younger and even more explosive cast, which would still be too much to see if she wasn’t around to slap them (verbally) backwards every now and then. She not only functions as a calming voice of reason in the series, but also as a role model, especially for Vanderpumps the young female cast members, who see Lisa as a responsible woman. While her husband Ken is her partner and their marriage is one of the forces that add to Lisas’ formidable foundation, it is clear who rules the perch of House Vanderpump. Many housewives aspire to celebrity power (especially those married or formerly married to famous husbands, like Camille Grammer or Lisa Rinna), but Lisa actually has it. Not only does she rule Vanderpump, she just created another new show on E !, Outdone with Lisa Vanderpump, which involves having fabulous themed dinners in her Eden-style garden with guests like Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox. She’s also a judge on ABC’s new dog grooming reality TV series. Perfect dog.

Sadly, Lisas’ nine-season tenure at RHOBH ended in 2019, following an incident called puppygate and a breakup between Lisa and Kyle, the housewives with the longest BH tenure (and once the strongest friendship). Lisa was still in shock over her brother’s death, and her fight with Kyle was the most angry and out-of-control we have ever seen; naturally, she immediately remodeled her kitchen where old friends had taken it. RHOBH tried to raise the stakes of the shows by attracting cast members who are real actors that viewers might recognize (the aforementioned Rinna, Eileen Davidson, Denise Richards). But the most recent series of the seasons featured a plethora of interchangeable blondes (Teddi, Erika, Dorit), a far cry from the memorable Housewives of yesteryear. At least after so many all-white seasons Joyce Giraud de Ohovens’ appearance in season four, a rare exception, the series has finally added its first black housewife, Garcelle Beauvais, in season 10, with Crystal Kung-Minkoff. coming for season 11.

But Lisa Vanderpump took with her a major source of the show’s spark. She understood how the show worked and used her manipulative skills to please people. Beverly hills the most pleasant to watch of all Housewives series. Richards gave the series a temporary shot in the arm, but has since stopped; Rinna is still doing her best to make her way to the Queen Bee Throne. But she just can’t measure up: Vanderpump still rules.