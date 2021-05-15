Space Jam 2 Star Says Michael Jordan Will Appear In An Unexpected Way





Space Jam 2 star Don Cheadle confirms that Michael Jordan will be making an appearance in the film, but not in the way fans might expect.

Don Cheadle, one of the stars of Space Jam: a new legacy, dropped surprising news when he blurted out that Michael Jordan will appear in the film, but in an unexpected way. Jordan starred in the original Space jam film which hit theaters in 1996, where it went on to gross over $ 230 million worldwide. Space jam has also enjoyed tremendous success in the merchandising arena, with estimated sales of over $ 6 billion. In the movie, Jordan played himself and he was tasked with helping the Looney Tunes defeat the aliens known as Monstars, who intended to force the Tunes to work in their theme park. . In Space Jam: a new legacy, LeBron James will play himself, and just like Jordan before him, he receives the Looney Tunes call to action. James will share the screen with beloved characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the Tasmanian Devil, and he will be joined by Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green and Zendaya as Lola Bunny. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and will be released simultaneously in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on July 16. Related: Space Jam 2: How Every Looney Tunes Character Compares To The Original In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Cheadle was asked if Jordan will appear in the new movie. Headle replied: “Michael Jordan is in the movie … but not as expected.While this news is sure to excite many fans, Cheadle quickly noted that it wouldn’t be a normal cameo. He didn’t elaborate further, but it did rock fans’ minds with just a few words. Space Jam: a new legacy is a long-awaited sequel for most fans as it comes 25 years after the original. Fans will be curious how Jordan will appear in the new movie and how important the timing will be, given that Jordan has never been interested in making a sequel. It’s possible the moment could be as simple as a background photo, which has happened in other long-delayed sequels. Will Smith’s treatment in Independence Day: resurgenceis a glaring example of this type of cameo. However, most fans are probably hoping for something a little grander for a legend of Jordan’s caliber. If Jordan was up to it, bringing him in to help the Tune Squad for a single moment, just like Bill Murray did in the original film, could be a lot of fun. Since James is animated at certain points in the trailer for the new film, the unexpected manner Cheadle mentioned could also hint at Jordan appearing as an animated character. As to how Jordan will appear in the film, no one is guessing. With the film hitting theaters and airing the same day, it may not enjoy the same level of box office success as the first film. However, rabid fans who have been waiting for years are still likely to hit the movies in their favorite Tune Squad jerseys, and even a fleeting glimpse of Jordan could put a smile on millions of people.Space jamtitle alone, the film is on the verge of success. WhenSpace Jam: a new legacydrops on July 16, fans will finally be able to see what Cheadle meant when Jordan appears onscreen. More: Summer Movies 2021: Everything Happens In Theaters (When They’re Open) Source: Access Hollywood New Flagship Directors Movie The Northman Gets 2022 Release Date

