Blue Bloods boss on Joe Hill’s future, Reagans tension, and first plans for season 12

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the two-part Blue Bloods Season 11 finale, “The End” and “Justifies the Means.”]

Joe Hill (Will Hochman), son of the late Joe Reagan and grandson of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom selleck) and Danny’s nephew (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Jamie (Will estes) returns in the Season 11 finale, and he needs the help of his family.

Joe has been undercover with ATF since we last saw him at the start of the season (Frank and Jamie knew that, which created a bit of tension). And as the case unfolds, the Reagans fear losing him as if they had lost his father, killed undercover. Fortunately, that doesn’t happen, and Joe joins the family for dinner to close the season.

Showrunner Kevin Wade looks back on Season 11 and teases what could be next.

Will Joe Hill be working full time or at least more often?

Kevin Wade: Not full time, more than likely, but we wish we could bring him in and out of stories. He obviously has great chemistry and a connection to our cast, and my anecdotal proof is that audiences really liked what he brought to the show. He has a new relationship with the characters they’ve been with for 11 years.

We will, in the coming weeks, start formulating the next season. We were supposed to wrap it up at the end of Season 10, and it got cut short. Just as we presented it, we had to shut down for COVID. We brought him back at the start of this season and then he was hanging out there. We put our heads together and thought if we could make a season finale that involved him as well, his surprising return and a surprising integration into the series that would take care of all of that.

After this sting operation and the parallels to what happened to his father, is Joe more ready than ever to become Reagan?

His first step was what formed the character of the writers who have one foot in the world and one foot outside. He recognizes him for who he is and for his worth, but also wants to be his own person, which I found to be a very useful wrinkle to use, but we’re going to develop this character and regardless of how often we are doing it. this.

Have you thought of a tragic turning point and a repeat of history?

I thought about it, but shut it up. It echoes the season finale of our very first season where all the Reagans band together to track down the murderers of their brother and son Joe Reagan and bring them to justice. We circled that obviously with his son, but we wanted it to be a satisfying ending and truly like Will Hochman and we certainly didn’t want to kill that particular golden goose. We thought about it for a second and then came to our senses and thought, let’s just tell a great story and let them take it out.

There was a lot of tension in the family.

It was a funny mix of our fictional world and our real world, in that we were told very early on, I think in November, that it would be a two-part, back-to-back season finale, but we weren’t did not know. if it was actually the series finale. It was just about finding an overarching story where we could put all of our characters to work with each other, with friction with each other, and hopefully achieve something worth taking. two hours to tell.

It’s nothing new for Frank to have to balance being a Police Commissioner and a parent with one of his own, but this time it was very different.

It was almost like, forget about the police commissioner stuff. What does a grandfather do with his grandson when in his life and under his orders the boy’s father and his own son have been lost in the line of duty? What we tried to write, and certainly what Tom played, was 99% a family man facing his worst nightmare. He has a little speech somewhere in the second part, where he talks about tempting fate. It is a very deep fear of what life can give you because it has already been delivered at times.

Erin brought Jack [Peter Hermann] at the family dinner. What’s going on with these two? Because there’s this story, but there’s also something so fun about watching them together.

Yes, there certainly are. And I tip my hat to Siobhan Byrne O’Connor who’s still the one who writes those episodes that bring the ex back into Erin’s life. Peter Hermann is a fantastic actor. He was on Younger for seven years so we don’t have the availability in the real world, but the chemistry there is fantastic. And I think the idea of ​​two people in their 40s with an important ex-spouse and never finding a replacement is a delicious, almost romantic comedy string to play. This [family dinner] it was a lot of fun to shoot.

We’ve seen a bit of tension with members of Frank’s inner circle at times, but it doesn’t look like anyone’s going anywhere anytime soon. Is this the plan?

This is the plan. We love these guys. Greg Jbara [DCPI Garrett Moore], Bob Clohessy [Lt. Gormley], and Abby hawk [Abigail Baker] have taken what we’ve written for them and turned them into three dimensions over the years. At this point it’s a great pleasure to write for, and in terms of logistics, we can just take a lot of what should be exposure and play with these guys, either arguing or giving each other a hard time or something. this is. It’s very useful to be able to move the stories forward as well, and we love having them with Tom.

I love everything Abigail can say at a glance.

Yes I know. [Laughs] These shots of the door opening or closing and her sitting at her desk, they’re priceless.

Is there anything you can tease about next season?

There aren’t any great things besides that that we’re going to see Will Hochman available to us? Is Dylan Walsh? Is Whoopi Goldberg? Can anyone we find that, OK, we can have that person for this episode or these episodes and build some stuff around them that comes back that we’ve never seen before? The main thing that we try to do every season is take our characters a year older, a year wiser, in some cases a year less careful, and let them go wild, write to those actors. We have to give them new dimensions every year because they need something to play that they have never played before.

Any plan to bring back Gloria reuben? The back and forth between her and Tom Selleck was so good.

Yes, they were great. We would love to bring her back. We’ll see where it goes, and if it’s something that happens in conjunction with Will Hochman’s character. If he were to remain some kind of loan-lease detective with the ATF, there would certainly be an avenue for that.

