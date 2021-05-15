Best Bollywood Star in Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas Movie





Director Trivikram Srinivas has a huge number of fans across the world. Many of them have become a fan of him for his incredible storytelling. It has been over a year since Trivikram had no releases due to COVID-19. Recently, Trivikram announced that he will be working with Mahesh Babu on a new film. Whether your Trivikram fan or not, you may have noticed that Trivikram Srinivas will always feature senior actresses in their films and that they will also have a meatier role in the films. Here are some Trivikram movies, Pawan Kalyans Athraintki Daredi, Nadiya played an important character, Khushbo played a leading role in Agnyaathavaasi and Tabu was seen in Allu Arjuns Ala Vaikunthrapurramloo. Now, according to the latest buzz, Trivikram Srinivas is looking for an established star for the untitled movie Mahesh Babus. The name of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is being considered for an important role in the film Mahesh Babus. If all goes according to plan, Shilpa Shetty will likely play a crucial role in the movie Mahesh-Trivikrams. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will soon appear in Sarkaru Vaari Patta, and regular filming for the film has been halted due to the Second Wave as well as a mini lockdown in Telangana State. It is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govidam fame, Keerthy Suresh will be considered the main wife of the film. The film is slated for release next year during Sankranthi.

