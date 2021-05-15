Entertainment
Did Seattle sweep homeless camps for a Hollywood film crew? KIRO 7 Seattle news
Seattle, WA – It’s a simple request:
We just want to walk on the sidewalk. That’s it, says Melinda Carter.
For 16 years, Carter walked down 4th Avenue from King Street Station to work.
Over the past year, she has noticed more and more tents blocking her path.
You were walking on the curb sidewalk, then a week later you were walking on the bike path. And then a week later were walking down the street, Carter recounts.
Shes spent hours on the phone asking the town for help.
Sidewalk officials in Seattle said there was nothing they could do, Carter said.
Nothing they could do, apparently – until now.
We walked Carters with her and took a look at the same underpass today at 4th and Yesler. Not a tent in sight inside the tunnel.
Carter has noticed the change over the past two weeks. She suspects the tents have been moved to make way for 1,500 actors and extras filming Steven Soderberg’s film Kimi with Zoey Kravitz.
Part of the plot? A city council that passes a safe zone law to prevent the homeless population from entering.
That doesn’t sound right to me, Carter said.
We asked the city if the 4th and Yesler and 5th and Yesler camps had been removed for the filmmakers. But the mayors’ office told us that was not it. A spokesperson said the tents were moved because they blocked the sidewalk and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Camper advisories increased in early April, according to the city.
I was surprised to hear about this and wasn’t sure exactly what rule they were referring to, says Seattle attorney Conrad Reynoldson.
Reynoldson is an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities. He does not know why the camps were removed, but he does know the sidewalks.
We haven’t seen sidewalk accessibility a priority for the city of Seattle in recent years, says Reynoldson.
We have found a city policy that allows tents to be removed if they block sidewalks.
Melinda Carter asks herself: why now?
Before, this area clearly should have been cleaned too, Carter says. Consistency.
Carter says sweeping is not a solution. And she’s curious if there will be consistency in the future.
It will be interesting what happens next week when the crews leave, Carter said. Will they still pass their sweeps and clean?
If you’re curious about where the people who live on these sidewalks have gone, some people we spoke to said a number of them had moved just up the street in the area around the park. from the town hall. The city said others have accepted accommodation offers and are staying at the Executive Hotel, which is funded for accommodation until 2021.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]