Did Seattle sweep homeless camps for a Hollywood film crew? KIRO 7 Seattle news

Seattle, WA – It’s a simple request:

We just want to walk on the sidewalk. That’s it, says Melinda Carter.

For 16 years, Carter walked down 4th Avenue from King Street Station to work.

Over the past year, she has noticed more and more tents blocking her path.

You were walking on the curb sidewalk, then a week later you were walking on the bike path. And then a week later were walking down the street, Carter recounts.

Shes spent hours on the phone asking the town for help.

Sidewalk officials in Seattle said there was nothing they could do, Carter said.

Nothing they could do, apparently – until now.

We walked Carters with her and took a look at the same underpass today at 4th and Yesler. Not a tent in sight inside the tunnel.

Carter has noticed the change over the past two weeks. She suspects the tents have been moved to make way for 1,500 actors and extras filming Steven Soderberg’s film Kimi with Zoey Kravitz.

Part of the plot? A city council that passes a safe zone law to prevent the homeless population from entering.

That doesn’t sound right to me, Carter said.

We asked the city if the 4th and Yesler and 5th and Yesler camps had been removed for the filmmakers. But the mayors’ office told us that was not it. A spokesperson said the tents were moved because they blocked the sidewalk and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Camper advisories increased in early April, according to the city.

I was surprised to hear about this and wasn’t sure exactly what rule they were referring to, says Seattle attorney Conrad Reynoldson.

Reynoldson is an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities. He does not know why the camps were removed, but he does know the sidewalks.

We haven’t seen sidewalk accessibility a priority for the city of Seattle in recent years, says Reynoldson.

We have found a city policy that allows tents to be removed if they block sidewalks.

Melinda Carter asks herself: why now?

Before, this area clearly should have been cleaned too, Carter says. Consistency.

Carter says sweeping is not a solution. And she’s curious if there will be consistency in the future.

It will be interesting what happens next week when the crews leave, Carter said. Will they still pass their sweeps and clean?

If you’re curious about where the people who live on these sidewalks have gone, some people we spoke to said a number of them had moved just up the street in the area around the park. from the town hall. The city said others have accepted accommodation offers and are staying at the Executive Hotel, which is funded for accommodation until 2021.