Nagarjuna Akkinenis’ star son Naga Chaitanya, who has already made a name for himself as a frontman in Telugu cinema, is set for his Bollywood debut.
Informed sources claim that Naga has committed to central role in Aamir Khan project Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the classic by Tom Hanks Forrest Gump. Cynics may argue that with Aamir playing the lead role, which Naga could possibly play in Laal Singh Chaddha?
Banish skepticism. Apparently, Naga has a well-engraved key character to play. Why else would Naga take time for a Hindi movie when he’s so busy in the south? In fact, he shot for a movie even now during the lockdown. Like his father Nagarjuna and his wife Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya has no desire for Bollywood. The only reason Naga agreed to make a Hindi movie at this point in his career was because he liked the role, the source revealed.
When speaking to Naga Chaitanya, he did not deny the development but chose not to comment on it. Naga said, it’s best if any news about the project comes straight from the production house.
Also Read: Aamir Khan Hires Director Of War Stunts For Action Scenes; Naga Chaitanya joins Laal Singh Chaddha’s Ladakh calendar
Other pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.