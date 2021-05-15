Trainer talks about Midnight Bourbon like a Hollywood star

1 in 24 France Go de Ina arrived at the Pimlico racecourse on Saturday evening to prepare for the 146th edition of the Preakness Stakes on May 15th. The Kentucky-bred colt, based in Japan with trainer Hideyuki Mori, will become the first Japanese horse to compete in the Preakness since Lani in 2016 and the first Japanese horse to compete in a Triple Crown race since Master Fencer raced in the Belmont 2019.. France Go de Ina, a chestnut colt from Will Take Charge, who raced in the 2013 Preakness, arrived in California on Wednesday to self-quarantine. The colt left California on Saturday afternoon and made a stop in Newark, New Jersey, before arriving in Baltimore and Pimlico at around 7.45pm. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club / Jerry Dzierwinski

2 of 24 France Go de Ina started her career in Toyko in November. After finishing fourth in their debut, France Go de Ina won back-to-back races at Hanshin Racecourse to end their 2-year season. For her only start this year, France Go de Ina finished sixth in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates Derby after a difficult start. Joel Rosario will pilot Ina’s France Go in the Preakness. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club / Jerry Dzierwinski

3 of 24 France Go by Ina by Yuji Inaida is exceptionally well traveled for a 3 year old colt with a four race career for a trainer who has never hesitated to venture away from Japan for major international issues. France Go de Ina, who arrived at Pimlico racecourse on Saturday evening for a scheduled start in Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes, will be the second horse saddled by trainer Hideyuki Mori for a start in a US Triple Crown race. Sky Captain, who finished 14th in the 1995 Kentucky Derby (G1), was the first of six horses Mori brought to the United States to compete in Level 1 stakes. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club / Jerry Dzierwinski

4 of 24 France Go de Ina, the first Preakness to arrive at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday night to prepare for the 146th edition of the Preakness Stakes, was the first Preakness horse to hit the track this week for light training on Monday morning. PHOTO: WBAL Scott Wykoff

5 of 24 A look at SkyTeam 11’s Pimlico Race Course as preparations were underway for the 146th Preakness Stakes. PHOTO: WBAL-TV SkyTeam 11

6 of 24 Lucky 7 Stables’ Street Lute, already a six-time stakes winner out of just nine starts, will step through the stakes competition for the first time in the $ 150,000 Miss Preakness on Friday at the Pimlico Race Course. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club / JF Champ

8 of 24 Alda and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners of Wertheimer & Frere and Mia Martini of Gianni Fittipaldi will line up with the chance to be added to Coach Graham Motion’s list of winners at Friday’s $ 100,000 Hilltop at the Pimlico Race Course. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club / Lauren King

9 of 24 West Point Thoroughbreds and Marvin Delfiner’s quick second student Jaxon Traveler, who fears going undefeated after five starts that include a pair of stakes wins, returns to Maryland in search of his first score in Saturday’s Chick Lang $ 200,000 at the Pimlico Race Course. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

10 of 24 Having already extended his streak of capturing at least one stake in each of the past five years, Hillside Equestrian Meadows Year 3 winner Laki takes his third straight Pimlico Race Course victory on Saturday at $ 150,000 in the Maryland Sprint. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

11 of 24 May 12: There were some anxious moments for France Go by Ina de Yuji Inaida at Pimlico Racecourse on Wednesday morning. The colt from Japan had just finished his four-row breeze when exercise runner Masaki Takano suddenly fell from Will Take Charge’s son just after crossing the finish line. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

12 of 24 Concert Tour won its first three career starts, but ended in a disappointing performance in the Arkansas Derby. Gary West and Bob Baffert announced a few days after the race that the colt would bypass the Derby and point towards the Preakness. Barnes also used “good and fresh” to describe the concert tour. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

13 of 24 May 12: Midnight Bourbon of Winchell Thoroughbreds, who finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby, was presented to the Pimlico running surface on Wednesday for an early gallop after leaving Louisville on Tuesday. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

14 of 24 May 12: Seven horses of Eclipse-winning quadruple trainer Chad Brown got their first glimpse of Pimlico on Wednesday morning, including his two competitors from Preakness Stakes, Crowded Trade and Risk Taking, both owned by Seth’s Klaravich Stables Inc. Klarman. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

15 of 24 May 12: When Todd Pletcher saddles the Lexington Unbridled Honor finalist in Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes, it will mark the new Hall of Fame coach’s first starter in the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown since his second Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, yearns at the eighth house in 2017. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club / Jerry Dzierwinski

16 of 24 May 12: Keepmeinmind ticked off another variable on his way to Saturdays Preakness Stakes, managing Tuesday’s van ride from Churchill Downs to Pimlico and training well on Wednesday morning. Keepmeinmind ran a mile and galloped a mile shortly after 6 a.m. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

17 of 24 May 12: Hall of Fame coach D. Wayne Lukas has won the Preakness Stakes six times in his stellar career and is clear on Ram’s place in Saturday’s Pimlico Race Course. Ram, who will be starting rail in his debut, is 30-1 in the morning row. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

18 of 24 May 13: Ron Winchell, who campaigns the Louisiana Derby Midnight Bourbon runner-up on behalf of his family’s Winchell Thoroughbreds, said he was trying to keep his enthusiasm in check over their chances in Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes in Pimlico. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

19 of 24 May 13: Medina Spirit (pictured) and Concert Tour took different paths to the Preakness Stakes, but assistant coach Jimmy Barnes uses a similar approach to prepare the foals trained by Bob Baffert for Saturday’s Triple Crown central gem at Pimlico Race Course. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

20 of 24 May 14: Around the same time a year ago Diane and John Fradkin were trying to figure out what to do with the 2 year old colt they would later call Rombauer. A few unexpected turns, six races and $ 290,500 in prize money later, the versatile son of Twirling Candy took the couple from Santa Ana, Calif., To the Pimlico Race Course for Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club / Jerry Dzierwinski

21 of 24 May 14: Keepmeinmind marks Preakness’s first appearance for trainer Robertino Diodoro and jockey David Cohen. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club / Jerry Dzierwinski

22 of 24 May 14: Alda, the home of Wertheimer and Frere, took the lead at the top of the stretch and outgrown the pack, fending off late offers from Seasons and Arm Candy to capture Friday’s $ 100,000 Hilltop by a neck at the Pimlico Race Course. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club

23 of 24 May 14: Michael Dubb, Steve Hornstock, Bethlehem Stables and Nice Guys Stables’ Last Judgment, who became a two-time graduate winner, led the entire round to add another graduate triumph to his resume in the historic Pimlico Special $ 250,000 Friday at Pimlico Race Course. PHOTO: Maryland Jockey Club / Bill Denver