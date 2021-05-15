BigStory! Will Bollywood remove intimate scenes after Covid? | Hindi movie news

It is too early to discuss the consequences of the pandemic as the second wave continues to rage across the country. But the unprecedented situation has forced companies to plan for the inevitable imposition of Covid protocols as part of operational procedures once things open. Although the film industry is now locked in the house, twiddling its thumbs and waiting for better days, it is a given that even after filming resumes things will not be the same. Besides the mandatory Covid tests and disinfection measures, it seems likely that the scenes will also be changed to ensure social distancing between the actors. But where does that leave intimate sequences?

Unless the filmmakers plan to go back to the flower kissing days of yore – which in itself would be a tale of eyebrows and hair – filming intimate scenes could become a thing of the past until the spread virus is completely stopped. But is Bollywood willing to sacrifice what it took at the turn of the century and continues to milk today, even if it isn’t as widely? Or are they working to suggest what they can’t show by modifying the script? We spoke to writers, filmmakers, actors, and intimacy coordinators to get a better picture of what an intimate post-Covid scene would look like in a movie, and here’s what they had to say:

Insisting that everything is hypothetical until the films hit the floors again, Amit Behl, general secretary of CINTAA is now considering hiring a privacy coordinator to formulate a set of rules that take the pandemic into account. However, it also underlines the importance of implementation on the ground. The content is getting bolder, and now, with the pandemic, it’s crucial to consider the vaccination status of the actors involved in an intimate scene before filming it. But this will have to be done on a case-by-case basis with discussions with DoPs, writers and directors; as an association, it will be difficult to determine the specific situation of each group. An intimacy coordinator will be as integral to films as stunt choreographers or costume designers, he predicts.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt agrees. There are different levels of privacy. In a safe bio-bubble, holding hands or kissing might not be dangerous, but a kiss would be avoided. I don’t think there should be any regulation; it really depends on the individual actors, the directors and the precautions they take. If they’re not careful enough, even a normal scene can be dangerous for an actor because they are maskless, he claims.

Given the importance of their role in gaining recognition, how do intimacy coordinators think post-Covid films would deal with intimacy? Manisha Basu didn’t have to sweat over such matters when she was consulting for Seasons Greetings at a time when Covid was just a bunch of unreadable letters. Now we have made a Covid test mandatory for actors involved in an intimate scene, no more than 72 hours before filming, informs Manisha, adding, unless it is important for the scene, we are avoiding liplocks to ensure maximum safety. . Although the filming of such scenes was not cut back, the protocols doubled.

Writer Juhi Chaturvedi, who has scripted films such as Vicky Donor, Piku, Gulabo Sitabo sheepishly smiles admitting that it’s relaxing to watch intimacy on screen like the scenes on his year-end watch, Bridgerton who explores the lives of eight loved ones. knitted siblings of the Bridgerton family in high London society. However, if you are planning on filming it, the answer is a NO as big and shiny as a neon sign. Everything can wait, she said with an air of finality. However, she has a solution to the dilemma. We must not forget that intimacy is not just a physical act. Rewarding and meaningful conversations can also make a relationship rewarding and intimate. Words can bring as much warmth as a hug, she smiles.

However, contrary to Juhis’ suggestion, screenwriter Sanjay Chauhan believes intimacy cannot be interpreted differently in a movie. We can’t go back to the old days when they used flowers meeting each other to portray a kissing scene, he laughs.

Actress Mahie Gill also believes that at times like these, privacy should be avoided because the safety of individuals is more important. It shouldn’t be a big deal to change the scripts or change the scenario with everyone’s safety in mind. There are creative ways to do this. Personally, I wouldn’t entertain such scenes, she says.

But not everyone agrees with Mahie. Actress Kavita Radheshyam believes that romance is an integral part of entertainment and cannot be taken away. I will surely do romantic scenes, if they are required in my content, with all the necessary precautions. Entertainment includes everything: action, horror, thriller, romance, eroticism. People don’t die from kissing, smooching or intimacy; they die from the coronavirus. Let’s remember that, ”she said rather neutrally.

However, privacy coordinator Aastha Khanna makes it clear that anyone dating during the Covid era is aware of the risks of doing so. She also thinks that intimate scenes are as risky as any other scene because the actors get close to each other during filming anyway and don’t wear masks. Even in the pre-Covid era, an actor’s consent was mandatory before an intimate scene. And now, with the epidemic, if an actor doesn’t feel comfortable they can walk away, she points out, adding that in India we don’t really do intimate scenes like the West. Here it is more implied and does not involve simulated sex. The intimacy in our feature films usually revolves around kissing. Implied intimacy is easy to stage with methods such as staggering and masking, so that a sense of intimacy is suggested without actual contact. Another way to do this is to recruit the actor’s spouse as a double body for a scene, or, if this is a movie that requires a lot of privacy, to recruit couples from actors, she suggests.

However, in the same breath, Aastha also remembers how, in the brief interval between the two Covid waves, things had returned to normal. There are mandatory antigen tests on the day of filming and everyone stays in the bubble but on sets, it’s not much different, she concludes.

