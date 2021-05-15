Planet Bollywood – Critic’s Notebook







Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021) Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai adapts Kang Yoon-sungs 2017 Korean film The Outlaws into a featured vehicle for Salman Khan. As a turf war escalates between two rival gangs, a ruthless newcomer plans to take over. It’s up to the mischievous cop, incumbent Radhe (Mr. Khan), to restore the peace. While the original was based on real events that took place in 2004, the Bollywood remake looks so extravagant that little remains of reality. Radhe and the antagonist, Rana (Randeep Hooda), are totally indestructible; this is precisely the kind of action movie that Takashi Miike had in mind when he made the cartoon Dead or Alive.

In addition to music video-like musical numbers with glamorous inserts seemingly removed from advertisements for hair care products, the remake’s most distinctive changes revolve around the addition of Diya (Disha Patani), a model who happens to be the sister of pompous Superior Radhes, Avinash (Jackie Shroff). Her existence not only helps facilitate all synchronized songs and dances, but also prompts Radhe to show off her massive shaved pecs for free as part of her modeling audition. While his Korean counterpart, Ma Dong-seok, was an unpretentious everyday hero, Mr. Khan is right here in the middle of the Planet Hollywood trio (Stallone / Willis / Schwarzenegger). Some of the more unflattering storylines have been reassigned to Mr. Shroff, who may pass out in a club VIP room after a gangster tries to indulge himself with alcohol and expensive escorts. Given that he’s seemingly the designated comic relief, the film creates its own unique embarrassing moments just for him, but he looks pretty sexy in a red spaghetti dress originally intended for Ms. Patani. Another major change is that The Outlaws focuses specifically on Chinese gangs in Seoul, while Radhe focuses on drug traffickers in Mumbai. There is a scene in the original involving Mr. Mas Ma Seok-do enlisting residents of Chinatown as informants. In the remake, Radhe instead deploys the youth of Mumbai. The film goes too far with a nerdy DARE-esque public service ad with Radhe giving Avinash a tour of a rehab facility where he seems to know each patient by name and their affliction by heart. While screenwriters AC Mugil and Vijay Maurya translated several scenes verbatim, they lack the original suspense due to the over-the-top remakes. The decisive showdown in a men’s room is copied and even choreographed precisely here, but that’s not enough. Radhe must take it to the next level with a fight scene inside a helicopter. When it ends with another musical number, it’s doubtful anyone has taken its anti-drug message to heart.

