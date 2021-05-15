Entertainment
Long lines at the theater for Radhe, Deepika and Kareena to compete for the role of Sitas and more
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone to Neetu Kapoor making the headlines, let’s take a look.
Why isn’t Neetu living with Ranbir?
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently spoke about why she is not living with her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Neetu has revealed that she chose to remain alone at her residence in Mumbai following the disappearance of her husband and actor, Rishi Kapoor, because she enjoys her privacy. She said I wanted them to be occupied with their lives. I say simple dil mein raho, simple sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for a year because she couldn’t go back. I was so agitated. I told him to go back to Riddhima, Bharat is alone. I literally pushed her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life. “
Meanwhile, Neetu will soon be making his return in films with Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in key roles.
Who will get the role of Sita Deepika or Kareena?
According to the latest reports, one of the gorgeous ladies Deepika Padukone, or Kareena Kapoor Khan, could be signed for the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Ramayan. While it is reported that Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu are in the lead, now two more names are added to the list. Deepika and Kareena have made period films during their careers at Padmavat and Aoka respectively. But who will win the role, only time will tell. Notably, Kareena was supposed to shoot for the Karan Johars Takht period film, but the film is delayed, and if Deepika gives a nod to Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological three-part tale, she will have to abandon her ambitious Draupadi project which is currently preserved. on a rear burner.
The craze for Radhe
Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai premiered in Dubai on Wednesday night and now theaters have been inundated with Salman Khan fans. ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was released worldwide on May 13 on Eid across multiple platforms. Although it is available on the OTT and DTH platforms via a pay-per-view service, many fans have been seen waiting in long lines outside the Dubai Theater. In some videos, social media fans can be seen shouting Radhe Radhe. On the other hand, Bajrangi Bhaijaan AKA’s little Munni Harshaali Malhotra also expressed her enthusiasm for the film by dancing to Radhe’s popular number “Seeti Maar”. She also posted a video to wish Eid to all of her fans.
