Meet Tiger Shroff’s Gorgeous Mum Ayesha Shroff, A Former Actress Whose Pics Go VIRAL On Social Media





After photos of Disha Patani's mother, Padma, take the internet by storm, photos of Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha, are breaking the internet.

May 15, 2021 7:55 AM EST In Bollywood, more than the stars themselves, those of their mothers make the headlines. More recently, photos of actress mother Disha Patani have taken the internet by storm and now Ayesha Shroff, Disha’s mother, Disha’s girlfriend Tiger Shroff, has rocked a thousand hearts with her model and her In addition to leading people’s hearts with his stunts and action, his photos are going viral on the internet. Looked. 1. Ayesha Shroff, wife of actor Jackie Shroff 1/10 Formerly called Ayesha Dutt, she married longtime boyfriend and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff on her birthday on June 5, 1987. It’s been 33 years of marital bliss for Jackie and Ayesha, both of whom are users. very active social media. 2. Ayesha Shroff: Tiger Shroff’s mother 2/10 Ayesha and Jackie Shroff were blessed with two children – a son, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff (born 1990) and a daughter, Krishna Shroff (born 1993). 3. Photos of Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff go viral on the internet 3/10 Photos of Tiger and Krishna Shroff’s mother Ayesha are going viral on social media for her flawless beauty. Many have taken to social media to point out that even at 60, Ayesha is fit and fabulous. 4. Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha, is a film producer 4/10 A former model and actress, Ayesha started her media company with her husband Jackie Shroff named, Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited. She has produced several films under the production house, namely “Bombil and Beatrice”, “Boom”, “Sandhya”, “Grahan” and “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain”. 5. Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff: former actress 5/10 A former model, before her marriage to Jackie Shroff, Ayesha starred in a 1984 film titled ‘Teri Bahoon Mein’ opposite Mohnish Bahl. 6. Ayesha Shroff: a passionate mother 6/10 Adoring mom, Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha often uses her Instagram handle to share photos with her kids. From their childhood pi = hotos to their most recent outings together, Ayesha’s Instagram is filled with photos of her family. 7. Ayesha, Tiger Shroff’s mother: the wind under her wings 7/10 Going through Tiger Shroff’s Instagram handle, one may not find many photos of his mother except on special occasions like Mother’s Day and mother’s birthday. But, whenever the actor puts together a love-filled pic with his mom, he doesn’t forget to mention that she’s the wind beneath his wings and his strength besides of course expressing just how He loves it. 8. Ayesha Shroff: Fit and fabulous 8/10 With Ayesha’s images going viral on the internet, netizens believe that if she were to make a return to the screen. Ayesha could give any actress in the industry a run for her money considering how much she’s stuck up over the years. 9. Disha Patani, Tiger Shriff’s boyfriend, close to his mother Ayesha Shroff 9/10 Tiger Shroff’s girlfriend, Disha Patani, is said to be close to his mother Ayesha Shroff. Last year, Disha even took over her Instagram story and shared a posing selfie with Ayesha. In the photo, they’re all smiles for the camera. In the photos, while Disha was wearing a red outfit, Ayesha was seen in a gray outfit. The actor captioned the photo, saying, “Happy birthday my beauty @ayeshashroff”. 10. Ayesha Shroff: First Life 10/10 Born to a Bengali father, Ranjan Dutt, an Air Vice Marshal in the Indian Air Force, and Claude Marie Dutt De Cavey, a Belgian, Ayesha got into modeling after participating at the Miss Young World competition in Manila. Although she did not reach the final, she was voted the most popular girl in the competition by her comrades. Soon after, she started her modeling career.

