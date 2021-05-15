Popular Bollywood celebrity connections who took the Hindi film industry by surprise

Mumbai, May 15, 2021: The love affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha has always remained a mystery. Apparently the sparks between the duo flew when they were shooting for Make Anjaane in 1976. Avoiding the public gaze while wearing sindoor, this pair continues to remain controversial. Let’s take a look at some celebrity connections in Bollywood that rocked the Hindi film industry.

Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori-

In 2010, when Anurag Basus director Kites released, the film bombed at the box office. But then it was Hrithik Roshans’ alleged affair with Mexican actress Barbara Mori that consumed more newsprint than critics of the film.

In fact, to this day it remains one of the most discussed relationship between Bollywood celebrities, as it was one of the main reasons for the split in Hrithik’s bond with his wife Susanna. Susanne had almost decided to leave the house and move in with her parents. Although the couple later broke up, they continue to be one of the most loving and affectionate parents of two children in Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra one of Bollywood celebrity secret relationships

We read that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loyal husbands in the film industry, but then even SRK got a scandal. Her affair with Priyanka Chopra was one of the silent and secretive relationships between Bollywood celebrities.

Heaven with Gauri Khan was in trouble when Shah Rukh Khan was filming for Farhan Akhtars put on with Priyanka Chopra. The way they interacted with each other made these rumors obvious.

After Karan Johars’ birthday party, Gauri Khan was quite angry with SRK for his behavior.

And since Gauri is a fairly strong and influential woman, she, along with her friend Susanne Khan and KJo, banned Priyanka from the movies.

KJo even tweeted against Priyanka.

He wrote: Using their PR machinery and hiding behind so called “friends” to get tabloids news is nothing but stupid and sucks !!!

Saif Ali Khan and Rosa Catalano

After separating from his wife Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan fell head over heels in love with Italian model Rosa Catalano.

However, their relationship did not last long. Shortly after breaking up with Rosa, Saif fell in love with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of Tashan. The two had a five-year affair before finally deciding to tie the knot. Now Saif and Kareena are the proud parents of two boys.

Govinda and Rani Mukherjee

When Rani and Govinda met on the sets of Hadh KarDI Apne, Govinda was already harnessed and had two children. They have learned to love each other very much. It was observed that Govinda used to shower Rani with gifts and he also used to recommend his name to directors.

Govindas’ wife, Sunita, was on the verge of a divorce, but later reports indicate that Govinda chose to stay with his wife.

Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi

There is no evidence of their steamy affair, but it is said that Mithun Chakraborty had kept his relationship with Sridevi out of public view. But it was his wife who had to face the contempt of the public when he started dating Yogita.

The married couple decided to quit and Mithun allegedly tried to kill himself and even Yogita tried to kill himself.

Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy

A relationship with Poonam was also in the works. Shatrughan Sinha tried dating Reena Roy and she demanded a long term relationship and she was disillusioned as he immediately refused to uproot her family.

There are still curious questions about how the way Sonakshi has many similarities to Reena Roy.

Written by: Shreshtha Ghosh