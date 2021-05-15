The EastEnders actor who swapped Albert Square for Hollywood – and did

Over the years, many different actors have left and joined the extensive and ever-changing cast of EastEnders.
But how many of them set their sights on Hollywood afterwards – and did?
Sam Strike was a hit with EastEnders fans as soon as he appeared on the soap opera at Christmas 2013, as Johnny Carter, son of Mick and Linda Carter – the Essex-born actor was a series regular and appeared in 122 episodes of the soap opera.
But the 27-year-old actor, who was 19 when he started playing Johnny, opted to step down from the role after a year, before being replaced by Ted Reilly.
In an interview with Digital Spy in 2015, he described how “ a mixture of things ” had caused him to quit the show – including the desire to take on new roles, which he said was the reason he chose to act as a career .
He told them, “On EastEnders you play a character more than yourself. You spend more time in your character’s skin than yours, so there was that aspect.
“I also didn’t really feel at the time that my character was necessarily needed in EastEnders.”
At the time, Strike told the magazine he was as worried as he was excited after leaving the soap opera.
But the actor had nothing to fear – after starring in Silent Witness as the main guest in January 2016, shortly thereafter he took on a movie role in Bonded by Blood 2.
In the 2017 sequel to the infamous 2010 crime drama Essex Boys, Strike played one of the younger, more conspicuous gangs of criminals brought in to fill the power vacuum left by the Range Rover murders of the previous film.
That same year, Strike starred in another Hollywood film and began filming for a third.
He starred as a psychotic escapee teenager who kidnaps a nurse in Leatherface, the prequel to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, alongside Stephen Dorff.
And filming for Monster Party also started in 2017; the horror-thriller film, in which Strike played one of three friends who plan a daring heist at a dinner party that goes horribly wrong, was released in 2018.
Strike also found success almost immediately on American television, scoring guest roles on the popular sci-fi series Timeless in 2016 – as one of half of the famous bank robbers’ Bonnie and Clyde. – and as a serial killer in the first season of the psychological thriller Mindhunter, in 2017.
He then played one of the main characters in the 2018 sci-fi series Nightflyers, appearing as the Thale, a future offshoot of humanity with deadly telepathic powers.
Most recently, Strike appeared in the 2019 debut episode of Chernobyl, the heart-wrenching five-part dramatization of the Ukrainian nuclear disaster, as Misha – one of the heroic firefighters.
And in 2020, he was part of the cast of the American television series When the Street Lights Go On, appearing as Casper in the crime drama, in which residents of a small town grapple with the merciless murder of a young girl and of a teacher.
He was also the main character in a 60-minute pilot episode of Dark Tower, an Amazon adaptation based on Stephen King’s Dark Tower series.
We’re excited to see the sequel for the soap that has become a sci-fi star.
