Ram Gopal Varma sets the record straight on his argument with Bollywood star Aamir Khan

Director Ram Gopal Varma has set the record straight after his argument with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan over their collaboration on the 1995 hit movie Rangeela. In the 25 years since the film’s release , the duo never worked together again after a falling out. Varma, who recently launched his own Spark OTT streaming platform, finally opened up about his comment at the time of the release of Rangeela, where he allegedly called Khans acting worse than the supplement who was playing a server in the movie. Aamir Khan is an extremely dedicated, passionate and very patient person, which I am not. I’m a very impulsive guy, I want to see things happen now and Aamir wants to think about it which is good and works fantastic for him. But in terms of temperament, we’re very different and that was a bit of a misunderstanding after Rangeela, Varma told Bollywood entertainment portal Hungama. I don’t have bad blood either. Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in ‘Rangeela’

Asked about his controversial comment on Khan’s acting skills, Varma clarified that was not the case. I am cleaning this for the thousandth time. Khalid Mohammed [journalist, writer and filmmaker] interviewed me and I made a technical point. People don’t understand how a show works. I mentioned in the context if Aamir says the line Tu idhar ghuma na [you roamed here]. Now it’s the waiter’s expression that makes people laugh. This is not the line. The line is written and Aamir said it categorically. But because so many laughs came, we think this is Aamirs’ performance. If I had done the wrong cast of the waiter who couldn’t give a counted expression, the scene would have been flat, Varma said in the interview. Khan is considered one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood film industry and he was even nominated for Best Actor in Filmfare for his role in Rangeela, but he ultimately lost to Shah Rukh Khan for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le. Jayenge. Varma was also nominated for Best Director at the time. The filmmaker further said it was an issue between the writer and Khan that turned his interview into controversy. Khalid had a problem with Aamir Khan because he refused to attend a Filmfare function or something like that. He wrote the headline that the waiter was better than Aamir, citing me. And at that time, because there was no cell phone, I was somewhere in the south shooting a Telugu film, Varma added. Aamir tried to contact me and I was not available and he thought I was not in touch on purpose. It made him feel that I really said it. So he said something else in the press. I said, Aamir, the whole world saw Rangeela and they loved it and this guy is in a half scene. Me saying the server is better than you, how do you think that is going to make a difference. But Aamir being a very sensitive and very good human being felt betrayed and it is my fault.

