On Madhuri Dixit’s birthday, here’s a look at the actor’s iconic Bollywood fashion moments





Bollywood dancing diva Madhuri Dixit turned 54 today. Since her acting debut in the 1984 film Abodh, the actress has come a long way and wowed audiences with her flawless performance. However, it was not only his acting or his dancing that left a mark in Indian pop culture, the evolution of the Madhuris style over the years has also influenced fashion trends. Let’s take a look at some of her most memorable fashion moments over the years. 1. The song Ek Do Teen from the 1988 movie Tezaab will always be associated with Madhuri and it is not just the song but the acting costume she wore for the dance number that remains iconic. The pink off-the-shoulder top and multi-colored fringe skirt with a yellow scarf, all embellished with sequins, is a classic Bollywood dance look. The actress also sported a thick fringed haircut for the song. 2. In 1992, Madhuri started the backless blouse trend with her iconic orange blouse that she wore for the filming of the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Just like the song, Madhuris costume for this music video from the movie Beta remains one of the iconic moments of Bollywood. 3. Speaking of iconic Bollywood moments, how can we forget that classic purple saree with embellished sequin embroidery that Madhuri wore in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Opposite Salman Khan, Madhuri wore this costume for the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana. 4. From the film Khalnayak, Madhuri’s red ghagra and choli also remains one of his most iconic fashion moments in Bollywood history. 5. Playing the role of Chandramukhi in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis 2002 film Devdas, Madhuri not only wowed her audiences with her performance, but also with her extravagant costumes which enhanced her beauty. This custom-made ghagra by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla weighed nearly ten kilograms. The traditional costume featured real mirrors embedded in the fabric with Zardozi embroidery. It took a whole team of highly skilled and talented craftsmen two months. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]zWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos