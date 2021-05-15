Haryana Cops Delivers ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actor Munmun Dutta For Making Alleged Casteist Insults On Video: The Tribune India





Hisar, May 15 Haryana Police booked actor Munmun Dutta in the TV series “ Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ” for allegedly using a caste insult against caste people listed in a video. Even before the case was registered, the actress had “apologized to every person” who she said had been “unintentionally hurt” by her due to the misuse of the word. Dutta claimed that she used the wrong word “because of her language barrier” and added that she was genuinely misinformed about its meaning. The FIR against Dutta was registered in the town of Haryana in Hansi following a complaint filed by Rajat Kalsan, head of the National Alliance for the Human Rights of Dalits. Hansi Police filed the FIR against Dutta under various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Atrocity Prevention) Act. The complainant alleged that Dutta made derogatory remarks against persons belonging to the listed caste. Police said Kalsan filed a written complaint and a CD containing Dutta’s alleged video to Police Commissioner Hansi on May 11. Following this complaint, the Hansian police commissioner Nikita Gehlot ordered the registration of an FIR against her. A case was then filed against Dutta at the Hansi Town Police Station in Hisar District. SHO Dalbir Singh, from Hansi Town Police Station, said an FIR has been registered against actress Dutta and further investigations are underway. Dutta took to Twitter on Monday to post her side of the story. “This is in reference to a video I posted yesterday in which a word used by me was misinterpreted. It was never said with the intention of insulting, intimidating, humiliating or hurting anyone’s feelings. Due to my language barrier, I was really misinformed about the meaning of the word, ”she said in a statement, which she also shared in Hindi. “Once I realized its significance, I immediately removed the role. I have the utmost respect for every person of every caste, creed or gender and recognize their immense contribution to our society or nation, ”she wrote. “I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who has been unintentionally hurt by the use of the word and I sincerely regret it,” she added. – PTI







