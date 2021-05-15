Emma Stone ‘Really Ready For’ Cruella’s Outrageous Costumes | Entertainment





Emma Stone was “really into it” when it came to her outrageous costumes in “Cruella”. The Oscar-winning actress was “a dream to work with” on the film that chronicles the origins of 101 Dalmatians villain, Cruella de Vil, as she wouldn’t turn down any requests from the hairstyling and makeup department, hair films and makeup designer , Nadia Stacey, revealed. She said: “Emma is a fun, down to earth girl and an amazing actress. She’s really into it and we haven’t given her a look that she said no to. It helps when you’re friends because you can. say “I don’t think that’s okay with you” and she can tell me. “ And Dame Emma Thompson, who plays Baroness von Hellman, was also open to anything the wardrobe department had to offer her. Nadia added: “We put this huge 18th century wig on her head, she had to dodge to put it in the rooms, but she was totally ready and kissed it which was awesome.” While Nadia was thrilled that director Craig Gillespie had given her and her department free reign to do whatever they wanted, she admitted that it also had its downsides. She explained: “There were no rules, no borders. Our manager, Craig Gillespie, let us do what we wanted and it doesn’t happen very often. “As a designer it’s amazing. But it’s also difficult because you don’t know where you end up.” The scene where Cruella arrives at a fancy dress masked ball forced Nadia to get creative as she couldn’t hold a mask over her face. She said HELLO! magazine: “Emma had a lot of action in this scene, so she couldn’t hold a mask over her face. I have this little box full of feathers, beads and jewelry from Hobbycraft, so I took it out. and I made a mask directly to Emmas face on the day of the shoot, layered on individual feathers and jewelry. “Back then Emma was like, what do we do? But she let me go. It was a last minute look but it’s one of my favorites. Cruella is resourceful and I had to be the same.

