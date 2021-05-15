Bollywood actress arrested after ex-boyfriend commits suicide





Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested for allegedly buying drugs for her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose suicide sparked a media storm in India. Rajput, 34, was found dead in June in his Mumbai apartment – with police claiming he had committed suicide. A star with many successful films to her credit, her suicide first sparked a debate about mental health in the multibillion dollar industry. But Rajput’s family disputed reports that he suffered from depression and accused Chakraborty, 28, of stealing his money and harassing him. She firmly denied the allegations. Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday. Police also detained others in connection with the case, including her brother and a member of Rajput’s household staff. India’s leading crime-fighting agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been investigating his death since last month. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was examining the star’s cannabis use. “We will oppose bail requests” for all suspects, NCB director Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters. The actress was taken into custody until September 22. The investigation grabbed the headlines for months, with the media closely following allegations of back-and-forth between Rajput’s family and Chakraborty. Some celebrities including actress Sonam Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap have accused television channels of carrying out a “witch hunt” against Chakraborty. Born in the eastern state of Bihar, Rajput left his engineering studies to pursue a career in acting and dance. He had his big break in 2013 with “Kai Po Che”, a film about cricket, love and politics that won acclaim at the Berlin Film Festival. He was also praised for his portrayal of Indian cricket hero Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a successful biopic in 2016. In an interview with AFP that year, Rajput spoke about the emotional roller coaster he experienced while filming the film, which portrays Dhoni’s heartbreak when the cricketer’s girlfriend died. “After doing the preparation, in my head I was him and everything that was happening was actually affecting me,” he said. Rajput’s latest film was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood romance “The Fault in Our Stars”, titled “Dil Bechara” (“Poor Heart”), released in July.

