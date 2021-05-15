Billie Eilishs’ new book is more of a photo album than memories.

Many of us have spent our months locked out picking up crafts and baking, just like Billie Eilish. When she wasn’t releasing new music, preparing her second album, or winning another Grammy, the 19-year-old singer’s icon would put together an album with her family that traces her life from birth to, well, quarantine. The difference between the OConnell family photo album and yours or mine is that they had the business acumen to release it at the usual high price of a hardcover version of famous people. No one wants to see my baby photos, but even Eilish’s skeptics will find her massive collection of old photos to flip through if only to question their state of mind.

There are nearly 350 pages of photos in Billie Eilish by Billie Eilish, ranging from never-shared photos of smiling baby Billie to more familiar snaps from photo shoots or fashion shoots. Although the book was marketed as a cross between a photo book and a memoir, it fits firmly into this former camp. Flipping through the pages is like watching a beloved teenage pop star grow up before your very eyes, a particularly fascinating development when it comes to Billie Eilish. The artist whose debut EP asked listeners to Dont Smile at Me went from a dirty blonde with a big smile and an iPod case Justin Bieber to a much suller teenager when, at age 14, she dyed her hair the soon to be iconic platinum, it really changed something in me, she writes.

From there, we slowly see Eilish’s smile fade, replaced by stoic expressions. Her T-shirts and sweatshirts are becoming more and more oversized, her jewelry more and more heavy. For the fan and even the casual observer, this is the part of the book where Billie Eilish Pirate Baird OConnellyes, her real name becomes Billie Eilish, the subversively blunt, alien-style teen star, unmistakably voiced by ‘angel. It’s a striking transformation in how familiar he is to someone much older than her; these photos illustrate how aging can take you from happy to unbearably cranky in no time. But Eilishs’ bad temper is so crucial to her aesthetic that seeing her as a normal little girl is much more surprising.









Or, it would be, if the book provided meaningful insight into what goes on behind the scenes or even in the scenes in these photos. The majority of the book offers no commentary, and even when a photo has a caption, it is often impenetrable. (Examples: ha ha below several photos of Eilishs with badly bruised ankles; Babieeeeees attached to photos of fans waiting outside an unspecified location; plentiful uses of lol throughout.) This is not an educational text on The Tao of Eilish, a glimpse of the personality. Why Did she want to dye her hair green? Why start wearing loose designer clothes? Why, in one of the most memorable photo books, does she dress in normal clothes, including skinny jeans, glasses and a wig for Ellen DeGeneres? And what are all these moments reveal about this subversive teenager? Eilish doesn’t say it.

Eilish is such an intriguing public figure, but when she gets the chance to publish a tome cataloging the creation of this image, she offers little to substantiate or prove what makes her intriguing in the first place. Instead, they were expected to be well aware of this factor before even opening the book. There is rarely any context given to the references made to some of his songs and videos, which could leave the importance of some photos in a frustrating way. Harmless photo is captioned like the night we wrote about in I love you, a song from her album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? I love this song, but even I had to search for the lyrics to try to make the connection.

The audiobook companion, in which Eilish and her parents reflect on some of their favorite photos and ultimately give a chronological reflection of the artists’ lives, is slightly more helpful in this contextual regard. But family isn’t philosophical, just nostalgic, and the experience is often more like sitting with people you don’t know very well as they force you to go through their extremely long family album with them, sometimes even. to jump without warning. In the end, lost as to which photo the family was talking about since they had long since ceased to refer to specific details, let alone page numbers, I preferred to simply leaf through the book myself.

Maybe expect Billie Eilish It is unfair to come up with lively discussion articles or untold accounts of his short life. (This is what the excellent documentary Apple TV + The worlds a little fuzzy, released in February, is for.) Eilish herself writes in the introduction to the book that she wants the book to look like a photo book you might have of yourself. I don’t want to explain everything for you. I want to give you a big stack of photos that speak for themselves. And that’s exactly what she did, which, frankly, for someone as visual as Eilish is with her work, makes a lot more sense than the alternative.

Eilish does not pretentiously try to present the first 19 years of his life as a story that would enlighten and inform his audience. According to her, she is not as sad as her music and her image make her believe. She’s a normal pretty girl from a beloved nuclear Los Angeles family who loves her friends and makes goofy faces except for that part where she achieved unfathomable fame before she turned 20.e birthday. We were just our three-year-old, she wrote in the intro, asserting her relatability. No one goes through different phases. This is the best, maybe the only, take away from Billie Eilishs Billie Eilish. And now, let’s move on to the next phase.