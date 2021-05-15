What TikTok Stars owe to the Ellen DeGeneres Show





In May 2010, long before the TikTok era, a 12-year-old from Oklahoma named Greyson Chance was invited to the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Weeks earlier, Greyson had found early viral fame after posting his college talent show performance in Lady Gagas Paparazzi on Youtube. When Greyson came on the show, where he sat in a plush chair directly across from the daytime star and discussed his coverage of Gaga, the YouTube video had a million pageviews. His Ellen’s appearance brought him to a new stratosphere. In the following days, media coverage around the 12-year-old sensation exploded and her performance reached over 30 million views. The managers of Madonnas and Lady Gagas started the representative. Ms. DeGeneres signed him to a recording contract. It’s crazy to think of 30 million people, Greyson said when he returned to the show two weeks later. It just makes me happy. Next year, Ms DeGeneres will quit her daytime talk show, signing after a 19-season streak of light jokes, celebrity interviews and cash giveaways. But perhaps one of her show’s longest lasting legacies was the role of the host in the first viral video economy: making an appearance on Ellen brought a viral sensation to a whole new wave of clicks, fame and money.

She was behind the creation of viral content from other viral content, said Lindsey Weber, one of the hosts of Who? Weekly, a podcast focused on celebrity culture. She would take a moment that was going viral and leveling it. She had so many viral people on her show, and being on her show was the height of their viral success.

As viewing habits have changed, Ms. DeGeneress has also taken on the role of patron of digital stars. Last year, shortly after Warner Bros. conducted a malpractice investigation on Ellen’s set, Ms. DeGeneres’ role in daytime television has diminished. Her viewing figures have fallen 44% this season, and contenders like Dr. Phil (2.4 million viewers) and Live With Kelly and Ryan (2.6 million) now beat Ellen by about one million viewers. . Likewise, if a YouTube or TikTok performance starts to gain momentum, a stop on Ellen is no longer a key step in reaching a new threshold of fame. Ellen could tear you off YouTube and make you a star, said Joe Kessler, global head of United Talent Agencys UTA ​​IQ, which uses data analytics to advise clients on digital strategies.

Now, he said, artists can achieve similar success, if not even greater success, by engaging their fans and mastering the various digital platforms themselves. Interestingly, the end of Ellens’ show coincides with the explosion of YouTube and other video platforms to the point where they are now dominant, he continued. Creators don’t need the traditional traditional assertion to build huge audiences now. But before do-it-yourself content creation became an industry, there was Ellen. In 2010, five years after the creation of YouTube, the show introduces a segment called Ellens Wonderful Web of Wonderment, which promised to find unknown talent online and share it with you! As more and more viral stars appeared on her show, every time an online video started to gain traction ten years ago, people would respond or comment on these videos: Hey Ellen! Call Ellen! Ms. Weber said. It was strangely the next supposed step for everyone. The year after Greyson Chance appeared on Ellen, the show invited 8-year-old Sophia Grace, a booming internet personality, and her cousin Rosie to come over from England and do a cover of a song by Nicki. Minaj. This video now has over 144 million views on Youtube. An appearance by Ellen usually featured a twist, too. When Greyson arrived, Lady Gaga herself phoned the show to express her admiration for her performance. When Sophia Grace appeared on Ellen, Nicki Minaj made a surprise appearance and the 8-year-old threw herself into the singer’s arms.

And an appearance on Ellen had a dual purpose: It would both draw attention to the viral content, and the appearance itself could also go viral, making it a two-for-one way to reach millions of people. people.

The interviews she did with these viral personalities would get millions or tens of millions of views, said Earnest Pettie, who heads the trends and insights team at YouTubes. It would be as visible as the original source material itself. For many people, the interviews were their first exposure to viral figures. But people who were already exposed to it could go further than they could in a viral video. Money could be made, even if it wasn’t at an influencer level now. In 2009, when David DeVore posted a video of his 7-year-old son, also named David, returning groggy from a trip to the dentist, the video quickly gained millions of views and became one of the first YouTube successes. By 2010, Mr. DeVore felt that the family had withdrawn $ 150,000 from the entire exhibit, including sales of T-shirts. And they haven’t quite finished milking him either. Earlier this month, Mr. DeVore auctioned David After Dentist as NFT, or non-fungible token, a digital collectible, reported BuzzFeed. He sold for $ 13,000. UTA’s Kessler estimated that digital greats in the early 2010s could do in the middle of the six digits. An influencer can now earn millions and, in a few cases, tens of millions. And as YouTube and TikTok helped the influencer industry take off, Ms. DeGeneress’ role as the creator of Digital King began to diminish. If you compare it to now, people’s viral moments are shorter, Ms. Weber said. In the time it takes as a producer to call up and say: Come on Ellen! there’s a new viral moment elsewhere. It will pass.







