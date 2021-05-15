



The actor of D3 Kunwarr is deceived by his manager | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh rose to fame with Dil Dostii Dance In an exclusive interaction with Times Now Digital, the actor spoke of being duped by his manager He said: “I have recovered a sum, I have been deceived several times” Popular TV actor Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh has been cheated on by his manager Primal Mehta. According to media reports, the director fled with 15 lakhs of rupees. the Dil Dostii dance the actor had lodged a police complaint against the accused director. Reports further stated that the actor hired a director because he was busy with his shoots and performances. He had trusted her with his money and Primal allegedly abused Kunwarr’s money. During an exclusive interview with Times Now Digital, the actor opened up about being duped. He revealed that he had recovered a certain amount of money. “Luckily I got a certain amount back. I’ve been duped several times. In between, I had a manager cheat on me and took a lot of money from me. I had to go through legal process. I went to court and had to involve several people. I don’t understand legal things, I did not go to court. This was my first understanding of legal process and how you have to be careful about your money. You can’t trust people. Luckily I have money We fixed the problem, but it opened my eyes. I am emotionally motivated because I don’t think of the mind, ”the actor said. To speak of the actor, he rose to fame due to his role as Reyansh of Dil Dostii dance. Speaking of the trip and experiences with the show, Kunwarr said, “The trip with Dil Dostii dance has been amazing. The show has given me a lot. I learned to play thanks to this show. It was my first experience and with my acting career. It was fantastic. I had a lot of memories and it is always special to me. I never quit the show. I only went to do once Dare to dance, what was happening in South Africa. For this show, I had to take a month off. It was the only time I wasn’t on the show. I have always loved the show, ”he said. Speaking about his struggles, Kunwarr said that when he was a dancer he had no source to learn anything because he was from a small town in Indore. The actor mentioned that dancing is not people’s first choice. It wasn’t that progressive so learning and dancing with world class dancers was a big task for him. He did not have access to his laptop, computer or the internet because he was from a lower middle class family.







