John Barrowman: Torchwood audio drama shot after allegations actor exposed himself on set





A Torchwood the audio drama starring John Barrowman has been pulled, with producers saying they have no plans to release the title. Big Finish, which produces and distributes Doctor Who and Torchwood audio dramas, Told Subway in a report: We only have one title coming up starring John Barrowman Torchwood: Friends absent. We do not plan to release this title at this time. Barrowman was also recently cut from Doctor Who: Time Fracture, which originally featured a pre-recorded video message from the actor. The dismissals follow a string of misconduct allegations made against the star. Last month a 2015 video of a Doctor Who convention was unearthed, in which actor Noel Clarke alleged Barrowman would expose himself on the show set and release his d *** every five minutes. advised At one point in the clip, Clarke asks her co-star Camille Coduri if she remembers the time he put her on your shoulder in the makeup truck? to which she replies: Yes, I do. On May 7, Barrowman responded by saying The Guardian that he embarked on insanity while working on Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood, and that he evolved in the years that followed. The actor said his spirited demeanor was never intended in good humor to entertain his colleagues on set and behind the scenes. He added: Looking back, I understand that the anger may have been caused by my rambunctious behavior and I have apologized previously. In 2008, Barrowman apologized after dropping his pants during an interview with BBC Radio 1, saying he joined in the show’s light and funny banter but went too far. In his new statement, Barrowman reiterated his position, saying: Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and demeanor have also changed.

