Lead actor Abuli Mamaji, with Down syndrome, gives the film authenticity

An image from the film Ahaan(Image courtesy:[ https://youtu.be/Ud1M1iTnhJM” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>YouTube)

Cast: Abuli Mamaji, Arif Zakaria, Niharika Singh, Rajit Kapur and Plabita Borthakur

Director: Nikhil Pherwani

Rating: 3 Stars (Out of 5)

First-time director Nikhil Pherwani’s Ahaan, streaming on Netflix, is a sweet little film that achieves much more than sweet little films are usually known to do. It tells the story of a free-spirited, fun-loving special needs youngster. But that isn’t what sets it apart from other Indian movies that on characters with developmental disabilities.

Ahaan is different because it casts an actor with Down Syndrome in the role of the protagonist.

By keeping it all simple and steadfastly unpretentious, the director, who has also scripted and produced the film with his brother Abhishek Pherwani, allows the focus of the screenplay to stay squarely on the titular figure, a young man who, notwithstanding a genetic disorder, desires to lead a normal life, secure a job, marry, have children and build a home of his own.

Ahaan(Abuli Mamaji) is in his mid-20s. His mother Gayatri (Shilpa Mehta) makes brownies and cookies at home. Ahaan serves as a delivery boy. Ahaan is an instantly lovable guy. He makes friends with the greatest ease and never lets anything come in the way of savouring the little joys of life.

This is despite the fact that world around him isn’t as hospitable as he would want it to be. The boys in his neighbourhood aren’t too keen to let him play cricket with them. Not everybody he encounters warms up to him. His father Ranjit (Kaizaad Kotwal) is averse to the idea of Ahaan doing his own thing. It is his firm belief that the boy is vulnerable and in need of constant protection.

That is by no means the only major conflict in Ahaan’s life. One of his neighbours, Ozzy (Arif Zakaria), a cleanliness freak, is a bundle of complications. He is a man with severe OCD. His neurotic fixation with not letting the smallest things around the house out of its ordained place drives a wedge between him and his wife Anu (Niharika Singh). The latter walks out on him after a fight and the man, a trader in shares, is left to nurse his wounds.

Ahaan, with whom Anu enjoys a special bond that has developed over time because she is a regular buyer of the treats that Gayatri prepares, becomes the only hope that the proud Ozzy has to find his way into his heart. of his wife. While one part of the tale focuses on Ozzy’s sheepish and furtive attempts at marital reconciliation, another keeps the spotlight on Ahaan’s struggles to rise above the limits his condition has placed on him.

“I’m tired,” Ahaan said on one occasion. “I have finished my life. I want a new life. Doosra janam.” Reinvention is a difficult call for him, especially since his father refuses to let him branch out onto his own and find his place under the sun.

Ahaan seeks comfort in the company of people who are much more understanding. One of those people is Onella (Plabita Borthakur), another client of her mother. Ahaan particularly likes the girl. She too has a special place in her heart for Ahaan and goes out of her way to be there when he needs her.

Ozzy, true to form, is unresponsive with Ahaan. You’re an adult with a child’s brain, the older man said in one scene. Ahaan takes umbrage and walks away with a breath. Of course, Ozzy apologizes soon enough. What his obnoxious behavior does is underscore the inability of “normal” people to understand the needs and aspirations of individuals like Ahaan.

It’s not that Ozzy isn’t aware of his own issues. He consults with a shrink (Rajit Kapur), who subjects him to an exposure therapy exercise to help him get rid of his avoidance of dirty and messy places. He is forced into a smelly public toilet, forced to travel on a crowded local train and visit a landfill. His own life is of course a mess and it takes not only psychiatric treatment but Ahaan’s simple intervention for Ozzy to find a way around his debilitating complexes.

With Abuli Mamaji playing the protagonist, we’re invited to get used to a character who isn’t, and doesn’t need, to be what we expect from a hero. It’s easy to warm up with the actor because not only is there something very charming about him, but he’s also a man who clearly enjoys playing on camera.

In fact, that’s not really Mamaji’s game. He himself is on screen, which gives the film its warmth, efficiency and authenticity. The actor also has a speech impediment, so it takes a while for us to start to understand what he is saying. Some parts of the lines it delivers are distorted. But they are never unintelligible.

His dialogue becomes a natural part of who Abuli Mamaji is as an actor and Ahaan as a character. It’s normal for him and you quickly learn to accept it. This is by far the greatest achievement in a film that also benefits from contributions from a supporting cast that does full justice to the job of supporting an actor who is unlike them in every way imaginable.

It does an honor to the co-actors – Arif Zakaria, Niharika Singh and Plabita Borthakur – not to let the obvious adjustments they have to make while working with someone as unique as Abuli Mamaji distract them from the work at hand. . In fact, on the contrary, the interaction only improves their performance because the exceptional nature of the lead actor keeps them on their toes.

The director deserves a pat on the back for not playing an ordinary actor in the role of a character with Down’s syndrome. It would have been the easy way out. But it would have been much less effective. What we have in Ahaan to a large extent is the joy of seeing an actor play the handicap without having to resort to ersatz means.

Ahaan, like Abuli Mamaji’s performance, it’s all heart. The film, of modest ambition but substantial in terms of impact, revel in the spirit of a man who is neither below nor without. He celebrates rather than laments and, therefore, instantly strikes a chord.