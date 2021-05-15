Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his family celebrate Eid in Dubai







Sanjay Dutt with his wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins

Image Credit: Instagram.com/maanayata/

Even as Eid Al Fitr celebrations come to a close in the UAE, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his family are still in a festive mood as they mark the occasion in Dubai. Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt and their twins celebrate Eid in Dubai

Image Credit: Instagram.com/maanayata/

Actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt posted photos of the family celebrating Eid at their home in Dubai, with Sanjay and his twins dressing for the occasion, while finishing the festivities with a cake and cupcakes for start. Maanayata, whose birth name is Dilnawaz Shaikh, spent much of the pandemic in Dubai with their children, Shahraan and Iqra. Images from his Instagram story revealed that Dutt also landed here before flights from the United Arab Emirates to India were closed due to the surge of COVID-19 in the country. In the footage, Sanjay is seen wearing a white tunic and pajamas, while Maanayata is dressed in a white and yellow ethical dress. The pairs of children are also color coordinated in pink. Sanjay Dutt with his son Shahraan Dutt

Image Credit: Instagram.com/maanayata/

Sanjay, who was last seen in the Netflix movie Torbaaz will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay has a few projects lined up which include Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgns Bhuj: The Pride of India. Sanjay and Maanayata, who celebrated 13 years of marriage in February, have had a tumultuous time months after the former was on treatment for cancer last year. It appears he is on the mend and the actor shared on social media that he is regaining his muscles and training again. Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2

Image Credit: Provided









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos