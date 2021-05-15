New Jack dies at 58; the wrestling world remembers the hardcore legend





The world of professional wrestling has lost one of its most infamous characters. New Jack (real name Jerome Young) died on Friday. He was 58 years old. Young’s death was confirmed on his Facebook page. He is said to have suffered a heart attack in his native North Carolina. The character’s name was a nod to the 1991 movie “New Jack City”. Extreme violence and erratic behavior in and out of the ring became Jack’s signature after his move to ECW in the mid-90s. The short version of the carnage: he was arrested twice after cutting opponents during matches and almost killing an opponent by throwing them off a scaffolding above the ring. These incidents were covered in a 2020 episode Vice documentary series “Dark Side of the Ring”. Here’s a short video and compilation of what made New Jack, New Jack.(WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES AND OBSCENE LANGUAGE IN THE FRONT.) TO TEAR APART #NewJack . Endless charisma. One of the best promotions ever. And completely fearless. I can’t tell you how many hours of his filming interviews I’ve listened to over the years, maybe only second in Cornette. pic.twitter.com/jR8hoOH0vN Steve Vines (@stevevineis) May 15, 2021 Young had a lasting impact on the game, as evidenced by some of the notable memories that reached Twitter: Intrepid and passionate artist. My condolences and prayers to New Jack’s family. #RIPNewJack taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 15, 2021 I shared a few locker rooms with New Jack. He was always so cool and respectful to me. You have no idea how grateful I was for this !! Really saddened to hear of his passing. Sending to his family, to his friends, to all his relatives so much of my prayers, my love and my strength. #RIPNewJack Mickie James ~ Aldis (@MickieJames) May 15, 2021 I just landed in Baltimore and heard the news of the new jack. I just saw him at the airport last Sunday walking in his face mask that said new jack and he stopped and we chatted for about 45 minutes. Never take a day for granted The Cowboy (@JamesStormBrand) May 14, 2021







