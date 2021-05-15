1 year of Paatal Lok: Abhishek Banerjee remembers playing maniac character in crime thriller: Bollywood News





It has been over a year since the world saw Abhishek Banerjee deliver a superb performance in the crime drama Paatal Lok. Having starred in comedic roles before the project, Abhishek showed fans how versatile he can be when taking on roles in another genre. He has now shared his experience from the days of Pataal Lok. During his Paatal Lok days, Abhishek shares: “Sudip Sharma sir went to watch Stree at the theater one day and he called me the next day saying he wanted me to try for Hathoda Tyagi !! He said, “He saw a maniac in my eyes.” It was a shock, I didn’t expect that, I looked at myself in the mirror looking for the maniac in me. Initially I didn’t find the role exciting, Tyagi didn’t have a lot of dialogue, even the screen time was less than the other characters! I was shy about trying the audition and I was the casting director too, so I didn’t want to be in an embarrassing situation where I happen to hear the news of my own rejection from the team. “ He continues, “However, both Karnesh and Sudip were convinced that I could do a good job with this. They didn’t like the other options I had presented to them for the role of Hathoda! Finally, after a long internal duel, I gathered courage and gave the audition! I gave it my all, but I was still nervous when I finally sent them the test. The next morning Karnesh sir called, I took it anxiously, then I was told they really like my audition and I’m sure for the part! Phew! It was such a relief. But it was just the start of a tough but beautiful journey !! “ Paatal Lok continued to receive high praise as he opened up to high praise from critics. The multi-star has drawn a lot of attention for his gritty storyline. In terms of work, Abhishek Banerjee now has 5 projects including Rashmi Rocket, Bhediya, Aankh Micholi, Dostana 2 and Helmet. READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: The Friendship of Ajeeb Daastaans Co-Stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Abhishek Banerjees from Their Auditions Helped Their On-Screen Chemistry BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

