Universal Music Group sued by Beach Boys member over allegations of underpayment of royalties





Former Beach Boys guitarist David Marks has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Universal Music Group for unpaid international royalties. Marks alleges that Universal Music Group used Hollywood accounting to underpay broadcasting royalties on foreign revenues to himself and other artists. The underreporting of streaming income from foreign affiliates reduces the royalties the label pays to its artists. According to the complaint, UMG “inadmissibly took a top percentage of international income from streaming sales and basing the royalty rate of the plaintiff and class members on the remainder.” Marks indicates that UMG withholds the total amount of streaming revenue earned by its foreign affiliates in its accounting statements. It only reports revenue as a percentage of the total revenue received by the label. “Thanks to these accounting machinations, the defendant essentially conceals and retains part of the international streaming revenues generated by its foreign subsidiaries without accounting for it or paying a fair share,” the complaint reads. The lawsuit alleges breach of contract, fraud and other claims and seeks unspecified damages, as well as an order requiring Universal Music Group to include international streaming revenues in its royalty calculations. The complaint states that UMG’s revenue was almost $ 7.2 billion in 2020 and the total of collective complaints was over $ 5 million. The case is Marks. v. UMG Recordings Inc., US District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2: 21-cv-04043. David Marks is not the only artist to have taken legal action against Universal Music Group for unpaid royalties. In 2016, Lil Wayne’s Legal Time filed a federal lawsuit against UMG for $ 40 million in damages. The rapper claimed that UMG was repaying its own debts with the royalties owed to Young Money Artists. “100% of the profits that should have been paid to Lil Wayne by virtue of his ownership of Drake, Nicki Minaj and Tyga records were seized by Universal to pay off debts which were neither incurred nor by Lil Wayne’s obligations,” This lawsuit said at the time. Universal Music Group called the claims completely baseless and said it would “vigorously challenge” the lawsuit. Lil Wayne eventually sold his masters to Universal Music Group in 2020, in a deal worth over $ 100 million. The deal took place in June 2020 but was not made public until the trial of former manager Lil Wayne revealed the sale. Eminem and Enrique Iglesias also for follow-up Universal on unpaid digital streaming royalties. In April 2015, UMG agreed to pay $ 11.5 million to settle a similar class action lawsuit regarding unpaid streaming royalties brought by more than 7,000 performers.







