Mugen Trains message resonates during pandemic

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train carries relatable and uplifting messages that made it the biggest cinematic phenomenon of the pandemic.

It would be an understatement to say that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is a phenomenon, as it broke the all-time box office record in Japan, surpassing the longtime record holder Abducted as if by magic. The film also did exceptionally well in North America, with the best opening weekend ever for a foreign language film in the United States.

Objective analyzes show that the pandemic may have helped the movies box office since it was almost the only movie to hit theaters in Japan when it was released in October 2020. But it didn’t. for many other film markets, such as other countries in Asia and North America, and it still performed very well almost everywhere. So there must be other reasons that drew global audiences to the film. In addition to the breathtaking animated films and entertaining storyline, the film’s message may also have been particularly resonant to pandemic audiences.

Mugen’s train arch is an allegory for the pandemic

Mugen train continues the story of Demon slayer right after the first season of anime. The whole story takes place in Mugen’s titular train, where Lower Moon One Enmu has infiltrated the train and plans to kill everyone on board to increase his power. The Enmus power is particularly devious as it deeply lulls innocent passengers and kills them while they are dreaming. It is later revealed in the film that Enmu had merged with the train itself, spreading its influence everywhere.

Although Koyoharu Gotouge wrote this manga arc a few years before COVID-19, the story bears many similarities to how the pandemic is developing. Enmu brings unsuspecting people into a dangerous sense of security with sweet dreams and destroys them when they are most vulnerable. Similarly, the pandemic struck quietly at the start of a new decade, as everyone traveled and celebrated. the new Year. Enmus, which later forms as a bloody drop that consumes the whole train, is even more reminiscent of how the virus is ravaging the whole world in an instant.

tanjiro with his family

What particularly resonates with audiences, however, is Tanjiros’ journey into the film. Like everyone else, he was also initially drawn to the dream of reuniting with his whole family and living. But he soon realizes the hidden dangers of this false fantasy and heartbreakingly forces himself to leave his family again. While ending the dream, Tanjiro was ending his dream life, he persevered to face the cruel reality outside of his dream of saving lives.

Tanjiros’ sacrifice, while much darker, is what many people had to endure during the pandemic. Many people haven’t been allowed to see family and friends for months, and some haven’t even been able to say goodbye. Yet, they know that is what they must do for the good of society and, in Tanjiros’ case, to save everyone on the train. Thus, Tanjiro’s ordeal is felt personally for people who have lived through the painful isolation caused by the pandemic.

Tanjiros’ self-restraint reassures the public

Additionally, Tanjiro as a character is the perfect embodiment of self-control, the idea of ​​controlling one’s behaviors and not acting on impulses. Since the start of the series, one of his most admirable traits has been how calm he can remain even during unthinkable hardships – from losing his entire family to becoming a demon slayer and surviving multiple injuries. potentially fatal. All these experiences are cumulative in Mugen train, where he displays a superhuman level of self-control so that he can continually break out of the Enmus spell.

Self-control or jishuku is a quality much admired in Japanese culture. Self-control has become one of the key aspects of Japan’s early pandemic policy. And even without a mandatory lockdown, Japan still had one of the lowest confirmed COVID rates in the developed world, proving that self-control works to contain the spread. Since Tanjiros’ restraint is his ultimate winning strategy in the Mugen train arc, it’s no wonder that its story could be told to many Japanese audiences who had also practiced self-control for over six months when the film was released.

Rengoku is the biggest inspiration

It would be remiss to talk about it Mugen trains inspiring message not to mention the greatest hero of the arcs: Rengoku Kyojuro, the Flame Hashira. Not only is he extremely powerful, but his optimism, morality, and sincere personality can inspire everyone on and off screen.

Rengokus’ final fight with the Upper Moon Three Akaza strengthens his position as one of the most inspiring figures of all Demon slayer. Rengoku represents the perseverance of the human spirit, he is willing to give up his life to save everyone on the train and he accomplishes his mission with pride. His bravery and determination frightened Akaza just before sunrise, making him the symbolic sun of the Mugen train bow, and his presence may have brought hope when all was at its darkest.

The Rengokus arc is also about passing on the heroic legacy. His hope and heroism motivates Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu to move forward and sets them on the path to heroism, and that’s a very uplifting conclusion to the arc. Nor is he prejudiced against Nezuko because he judges a person by their actions and not by what they look like; it’s an incredibly poignant message, especially during the pandemic.

