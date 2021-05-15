Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros will bow to fan pressure | Entertainment





Zack Snyder is hoping Warner Bros. listens to the “massive fandom” calling on him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks he’s unlikely to make another DC movie, having previously directed ‘Justice League’ and ‘Man of Steel,’ but Zack suggested the studio might finally bow to the pressure of the fans. He told ‘Jake’s Takes’: “I don’t know what could be done as you go along apart, I think the fan movement is so strong and the fan community is so – the intention is so pure – and I really have enormous respect for it. “I hope some fresher heads take it with them and see that there is this massive fandom out there who wants more, but knows what they will do.” Zack recently admitted that he fears being sued by Warner Bros. over a campaign to release his version of Justice League. The filmmaker led the superhero blockbuster until May 2017, when he stepped down to mourn the death of his daughter Autumn, and he was replaced by Joss Whedon, who changed the tone of the film. . A huge #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign was then launched, with ads on billboards and planes flying banners, and although the director spoke out in favor of the idea, he never expected that something positive is happening. He said, “I was more afraid of the studio chasing me. Do something to silence me.” While some elements of the campaign led to internal fighting, Zack – who released his version of the film earlier this year – will always be grateful for what fans have done. He said: Here is the reality. This fandom raised $ 750,000 for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. They saved lives. It’s a fact. But on the other hand, was it fun to provoke them? For a clickable thing? Yes. And they were an easy target. But they continue to fundraise. There aren’t many fan communities whose main goal, other than seeing the work of a guy they like, realized that their other main goal was to raise awareness about mental health and prevention. suicide. For me, it’s a little hard to be mad at them. “

