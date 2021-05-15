Arjun Kapoor calls himself a ‘successful commercial actor’ who knows his worth: ‘I’ll be here 90 more years’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has spoken about his career saying he has been in the Hindi film industry for nine years now and will continue for 90 more years. The actor whose career, which spanned nine years this month, has called himself a commercially successful actor who knows his worth.

Arjun is awaiting the release of his next film Sardar Ka Grandson. The film tells the story of a devoted grandson who sets out on a journey to make his sick grandmother’s last wish come true.

Speaking to Zoom TV, Arjun said, “Today is my ninth year, today nine years from Ishaqzaade. I’m here nine years and I’ll be here 90 more years and that’s about near what I know if it’s in front of the camera or behind. I’m much better than most people on social media will tell me because I’m an easy target. I live with a certain amount of respect and respect and I don’t indulge in giving back and talking and trying to talk to myself. “

He also called himself a commercially successful actor and would survive in the film industry. “I’ve been a commercially successful actor for most of my career… I know my self-worth and I know what I bring to the table when I step into a movie. I know my worth … but I still know my worth and no hits or flops or someone saying two good things or two bad things will change how I feel about me and you have to hang on to that in this profession, that’s why you can survive and I know I will survive. “

Sardar Ka Grandson was directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in key roles. It is due out on May 18 of this year.

Meanwhile, Arjun was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Parineeti Chopra. He also has Ek Villain Returns and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.