Dear Abby for May 15th | dear Abby

DEAR ABBY: I am a lesbian. Theres a girl that I have loved for a little over a month. We’re like best friends. When I told her I was attracted to her, she basically zoned me out, which hurt me. Then she told a mutual friend that she was considering becoming friends with me with benefits, and I got horny. Well, she changed her mind again because she was afraid it would be embarrassing.
I still have a crush on her, but I appreciate our friendship. We spend so much time together, and things are easy but also difficult because I just want to grab her and kiss her. We snuggle up all the time, and she cuddles me every day (we live in the same dorm). I want to go out with her. These mixed signals are killing me. What do I do?
AMAZED AND CONFUSED IN FLORIDA
Dear DAZED: You are right. This young lady is giving you mixed signals. That’s why you should put her firmly in YOUR friends zone. Stop hugging and snuggling and move on to find someone who responds to your feelings. (Absence is known to make the heart more loving.) Maybe when she realizes that you are able to move on, her feelings for you will change. However, if they don’t, you will have lost nothing but more heartache.
DEAR ABBY: Recently my dear mother-in-law passed away. While writing his obituary, it was difficult to search for exact dates and family information. Many family members responded with conflicting information. To avoid this confusion in the future, would it be unwise to ask relatives for some of this information in advance? If so, how would you go about writing something on this topic without offending someone?
DEAR WONDERING: What you have in mind is practical. If you have a relationship with those close to you, why not bring up some of these questions in a normal conversation? (I guess you know where they were born.) Asking when people graduated from high school or college isn’t intrusive. A person’s year of marriage is also not classified information. If you just start talking, you might discover a lot of the information you are looking for.
PS If your loved ones are willing to put in the effort to write their own stories, they could be compiled into a valuable family history.
DEAR ABBY: Our family just returned from a perfect vacation, which included, in addition to my husband and I, my three grown sons, their wives, two grandchildren and my mother. My husband and I paid to rent a house and we all contributed to the food.
When we got back my sister called and said she was jealous and wanted to be included next time. I love my sister, but it would change the dynamics of our vacation a lot. Is it selfish not to want to include it? Is there anything I can say or do to ease the pain? Due to COVID, we no longer organize vacations or other celebrations as we normally do.
DEAR BIG FAMILY: Your sister is entitled to her feelings. However, that doesn’t require you to alter your family vacation plans to suit it. Because you seem to have a hard time saying no, tell her you’ll think about it, which is true and doesn’t require you.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby to www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles 90069.
