The five best Bollywood dancing diva movies





Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has entertained, captivated and captivated generations of Hindi cinema viewers with her acting and dancing performances. She made her debut in the film Hiren Nag Abodh (1984) and has appeared in over 70 films since. On the occasion of his birthday, we take a look at five key films of his career. Tezaab (1988) This film by N. Chandra was a commercial and critical success and the role became a breakthrough for Madhuri Dixit. She played the character of Mohini, a poor woman who has to dance in nightclubs to give money to her father (Anupam Kher), an alcoholic. Madhuri was awarded for her performance and became one of the most sought after actresses in B-town. The hit song Ek Do Teen is taken from this movie. Parinda (1989) Vidhu Vinod Chopras Parinda brought a sense of realism to traditional Hindi cinema through his exploration of poverty and the underworld. He received two National Film Awards; one for the editing and the other for the performance of Nana Patekars as don Anna. Madhuri played the role of Paro, the romantic interest of Karan (Anil Kapoor). The memorable song Tum Se Milke is taken from this film. Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! (1994) This romantic drama by Sooraj Barjatya deals with themes of marriage and family and was one of the most successful films of the 1990s. It moved completely away from the violent films produced during this time. Madhuri played the role of Nisha, who decides to sacrifice her love to protect her late child sister. The song Didi Tera Devar Deewana from the movie soundtrack is one of the most popular Hindi numbers of all time. Devdas (2002) Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas has become one of the most successful films, both commercially and critically. The film deals with the destructive alcohol addiction of a wealthy and educated man, Devdas Mukherjee (Shah Rukh Khan) after being separated from his childhood sweetheart Paro (Aishwarya Rai), whom he wanted to marry. Madhuri Dixit played the role of Chandramukhi, a mujra dancer and prostitute who falls in love with Devdas and selflessly cares for him. Dedh Ishqiya (2014) In this dark comedy directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Madhuri plays Begum Para, a widow who organizes a poetry contest to rip off the winner. Her real intention is to extort money from the winners and run away with her maid Muniya (Huma Qureshi), with whom she is in love. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

