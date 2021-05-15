Entertainment
Royal Family Food Secrets Revealed: The Queen, Prince William & More
Nichola murphy
The Queen, Prince William, Prince Charles and other royal food secrets revealed by former chefs. Find out what’s going on in the kitchens of the royal palace …
We imagine that when the royal family sits down for supper at Buckingham Palace, it is a refined cuisine, sparkling silverware and a wide choice of menus.
But it turns out that Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and other royals aren’t always traditional when it comes to their eating habits.
Over the years, former members of the royal household have shared snippets of what goes on in the palace kitchens. Want to know some secrets of juicy royal cuisine? We have collected our favorites …
WATCH: 5 Foods Royals Don’t Eat
Queen’s Fruit Habits
Like many royals, the Queen loves fresh fruit, but she has some very unusual ways of eating it.
Unlike the sumptuous food presented at banquets, the Queen is much less particular when it comes to how her fruit is served. That’s right, the Monarch also uses plastic storage containers!
Former royal chief Darren mcgrady – who worked at Buckingham Palace for 11 years, followed by Kensington Palace for four years – once said Marie Claire: “People always say, ‘Oh, the queen has to eat golden plates with golden knives and forks.’ Yes, sometimes… but at Balmoral, she ate fruit in a yellow plastic Tupperware container. “
It has also been reported that Her Majesty eats bananas with a knife and fork to avoid looking like “a monkey” at the table.
The mischievous streak of Princes William and Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry tried to trick royal chefs into giving them pizza
Although they always looked so angelic during royal appearances, the young Princes William and Harry had playful streaks like all the other kids.
On his website, Darren revealed that siblings tended to eat traditional English dishes such as pie and peas, fish cakes, classic jam roly-poly, and sticky caramel pudding.
However, the chef remembered a fun time when they craved pizza one night and decided to take matters into their own hands by faking cooking instructions.
William and Harry exchanged their nanny’s note for their own note asking for pizza for dinner – except Darren recognized their handwriting and gave them roast chicken for fear of the nanny’s response. Good try!
Menu code
Have you ever wondered how royal chefs know exactly what food to cook for the queen?
Turns out there is a special code the 94-year-old uses to communicate her preferences and plans to those working in the palace kitchen. Darren revealed that Her Majesty had a red leather-bound menu book, written in French, which had been prepared by the chefs three days in advance.
“The chefs chose the menus and she put a line on the ones she didn’t want. Sometimes she would put a line through it all and put on something different, like she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, her favorite was Sandringham Orange Creme Brulee. “
He continued, “If she’s out for dinner she’ll put one line on the page, and if she has a guest coming, she’ll put two or three so we know she’s entertaining.”
Prince Philip wouldn’t travel without a kitchen accessory
Prince Philip likes to have his own kitchen accessories when he travels
The late Duke of Edinburgh was a talented chef, but it seems he was rather attached to one kitchen accessory in particular.
In the book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, the former royal footman Charles Oliver wrote of Prince philipThe culinary flair of:
“Breakfast and dinner snacks are his specialties. Everywhere he goes, he insists that his glass-lid electric pan be wrapped so he can cook. For breakfast, bacon, eggs, and sausage are his usual raw materials, although he often cooks kidneys and omelets. “
The Royals cook for themselves (and for the staff, sometimes)
Charles Oliver revealed about Prince Philip: “The Prince is also adept at making quick and light snacks for supper, which he and the Queen often enjoy after sending the servants away for the night.
“Dishes include scrambled eggs and smoked haddock, mushrooms sautéed in butter with bacon, Scottish woodcock (scrambled eggs with anchovies on toast) with mushrooms and a bacon omelet.”
The Duke even took over from the palace chefs and created a meal for them instead.. Darren once recounted when the royal walked into Sandringham’s kitchen where Darren was about to start making a plate of lamb for dinner when he decided to take matters into his own hands.
“He actually cooked on the grill that night – he cooked for me! There was me, his chef, I mean, what was I supposed to do, go out and do royal engagements while he was doing my work in the kitchen? ” the chef joked.
Prince Charles carries breakfast with him
Prince Charles has his own breakfast!
Sometimes it’s hard to find the right foods for breakfast when visiting a new place, right? The Prince of Wales has a great way to make sure he always has the meals he wants – by taking items with him when he travels!
In the documentary Channel 5 Secrets of royal cuisine, it was revealed that Prince Charles dined on plums, homemade bread and fresh juices for breakfast.
“Whenever the Prince of Wales came to stay with the Queen, he always came with a basket of his own products,” Darren explained. “The instruction was to put two plums and some juice in the bowl and send him for breakfast,” but he went on to reveal that the royal would only ever eat one of them, though she always asked for two.
Speaking of Charles Balmoral’s food choices, Chef Graham Newbould also said: “Wherever the Prince goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him. It has six different types of honey, special mueslis, its dried fruits, and anything a little special that it is a little picky for. “
Safety first at royal banquets
Poisoned royals may seem like they are emerging from a murder mystery, but that’s a real concern at large banquets. To Keeping the Queen safe, there is a smart system in place which means it is very difficult to specifically target Her Majesty.
There is a smart method used to keep the queen safe at royal banquets
According to Secrets of royal cuisine, there is no particular dish created for the queen during these events, and a plate is chosen at random to be served to the royal.
“Once everything is plated, a page randomly chooses one of the plates to serve to Her Majesty. So if anyone wanted to poison the monarch, they would have to poison everything,” said royal commentator Emily Andrews.
Certain foods are prohibited
Although pasta remains one of the Duchess of Sussex’s favorite dishes, and Prince William loves sushi, it is some of the few foods the Queen rarely serves. Pasta, potatoes, and rice are all on the menu, along with shellfish, garlic, onions, and rare meat.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
