Discover the actor’s iconic Bollywood fashion moment on Maduri Dikut’s birthday

Bollywood dance diva Maduri Dikut is now 54 years old. Since her debut in the film Abod in 1984, the actress has come a long way and captivated audiences with her perfect performance. But it was not only his acting and dancing that left a mark in Indian pop culture, but Maduri’s long-standing style evolution influenced fashion trends. Let’s take a look at some of her most memorable fashion moments over the years.

1. The Ek Do Teen song in the 1988 film Tezaab has always been associated with Maduri, which is not only the song but also the actor’s costume she wore for the iconic dance number. A multi-colored fringe skirt with a pink off-the-shoulder top and a yellow scarf decorated with sequins is a classic Bollywood dance look. The actress also did a chunky bangs haircut for the song.

2. In 1992, Madhuri started the open back blouse trend with the iconic orange blouse worn to spin Dhak Dhak Karne Laga songs. Like a song, Maduri’s costume for this movie clip beta This remains one of the iconic moments in Bollywood. 3. Speaking of the iconic Bollywood moment, how can we forget that classic purple saree with decorated sequin embroidery that Maduri wore at Hum Apke Hein Khoun? Maduri, who appears on the other side of Salman Khan, wore this outfit for a song by Val Diwana’s Diddy Terra...

4. From the movie Khalnayak, Maduri’s Red Gargler and Chorley are also one of his most iconic fashion moments in Bollywood history.

5. Maduri, who played the role of Chandramukhi in the 2002 film Devdas at San Gairy Ravansari, wowed audiences not only with her performance, but also with her gorgeous outfits that enhance her beauty. This custom made gagra by Abu Yani and Sandeep Khosla weighed around 10 kg.

Traditional costumes featured real mirrors inlaid with Zardozi embroidered fabrics. It took two months for the entire team of skilled and talented craftsmen to form.

