When actors become saviors | Deccan Herald

Caron Vijay (name changed), six months pregnant, has been affected by Covid. She was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru where an oxygen supply kept her going for some time. As her condition worsened, she desperately needed a ventilator.

Her husband and brother Manoj Kumar launched frantic appeals to friends, acquaintances and hospitals for a ventilator when groups of volunteers came to their aid.

Aid has poured in from unfamiliar neighborhoods. It was as if the whole town was trying to save a mother and her child. After a 10 hour ordeal, we finally found a fan, thanks to actor Bhuvann Ponnannaa and his team. Eventually, Caron became stable, recalls Manoj.

The Carons case is one of many such examples across the state.

With the state in the midst of the second wave of Covid, voluntary efforts are in full swing and among them are actors, who have launched their own initiatives, to help people in distress.

Actor Bhuvann and his team worked around the clock to help Covid patients under Bhuvanam, a voluntary organization created during the second wave of Covid. What prompted him to start it? During a live interview, one of my fans asked for my number for help during Covid. It was picked up by TV stations and shared, says Bhuvann, whose phone started ringing non-stop afterwards.

Most of the requests were for intensive care beds, oxygen cylinders and medication, Bhuvann says.

Later he converted his personal helpline number and formed a WhatsApp group with doctors, politicians and his friends as members. In 20 days, we saved 180 lives. We also set up a team to review the calls to determine their authenticity, he says.

So far, Bhuvann has contacted residents of Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts with medical aid and grocery kits.

Friends in need

While actor Sadhu Kokila helped musicians in Kannada’s film industry with groceries, Upendra distributed grocery kits to around 3,000 families employed in the film industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

We started giving out groceries, enough for a month, during the first wave of Covid and increased it this time around. By this, we make sure that no one is hungry, said Upendra.

The statewide initiative saw B actors Saroja Devi, Shobaraj and Pawan Wadeyar join Upendra.

Due to the lockdown, we collected the kit from the Upendras house this time around. Without regular income, these groceries have come as a blessing to the film industry, said Ragunandan S, a beneficiary.

Vaccination assistance

Actor Aryann Santosh and 150 Indian Foundation volunteers have provided food to around 30,000 people under the current lockdown.

We have divided Bengaluru into four zones and helped the most vulnerable groups. We distributed grocery kits to migrant workers, Bengaluru police and ashrams caring for children and cancer patients, and nutritious food kits to patients, Aryann said, adding that his group was providing ambulance and oxygen services in emergencies; and supported nurses and doctors.

Aryann is also in the process of procuring vaccines to immunize 300 elderly people from nursing homes in Bengaluru.

Use social media

After his mother Sudha Belawadi tested positive, actor Samyukta Hornad realized the anxiety and distress that those affected by Covid go through. She quickly formed 15 WhatsApp groups and mobilized 200 volunteers, including actors, to help.

According to Samyukta, they have helped people get beds, provided oxygen concentrators, provided breathing assistance, coordinated plasma treatment, distributed food kits and rescued animals in distress.

As I was also to be quarantined, the volunteers got down to work on the ground, Samyukta said.

Roopa Rao, a human resources professional whose entire family has tested positive, believes social media can make a huge difference. She said after her friend posted her address and phone number on social media, the Samyuktas team contacted them. We felt reassured that someone was there for our support, says Roopa.