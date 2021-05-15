Entertainment
When actors become saviors | Deccan Herald
Caron Vijay (name changed), six months pregnant, has been affected by Covid. She was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru where an oxygen supply kept her going for some time. As her condition worsened, she desperately needed a ventilator.
Her husband and brother Manoj Kumar launched frantic appeals to friends, acquaintances and hospitals for a ventilator when groups of volunteers came to their aid.
Aid has poured in from unfamiliar neighborhoods. It was as if the whole town was trying to save a mother and her child. After a 10 hour ordeal, we finally found a fan, thanks to actor Bhuvann Ponnannaa and his team. Eventually, Caron became stable, recalls Manoj.
The Carons case is one of many such examples across the state.
With the state in the midst of the second wave of Covid, voluntary efforts are in full swing and among them are actors, who have launched their own initiatives, to help people in distress.
Actor Bhuvann and his team worked around the clock to help Covid patients under Bhuvanam, a voluntary organization created during the second wave of Covid. What prompted him to start it? During a live interview, one of my fans asked for my number for help during Covid. It was picked up by TV stations and shared, says Bhuvann, whose phone started ringing non-stop afterwards.
Most of the requests were for intensive care beds, oxygen cylinders and medication, Bhuvann says.
Later he converted his personal helpline number and formed a WhatsApp group with doctors, politicians and his friends as members. In 20 days, we saved 180 lives. We also set up a team to review the calls to determine their authenticity, he says.
So far, Bhuvann has contacted residents of Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts with medical aid and grocery kits.
Friends in need
While actor Sadhu Kokila helped musicians in Kannada’s film industry with groceries, Upendra distributed grocery kits to around 3,000 families employed in the film industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic.
We started giving out groceries, enough for a month, during the first wave of Covid and increased it this time around. By this, we make sure that no one is hungry, said Upendra.
The statewide initiative saw B actors Saroja Devi, Shobaraj and Pawan Wadeyar join Upendra.
Due to the lockdown, we collected the kit from the Upendras house this time around. Without regular income, these groceries have come as a blessing to the film industry, said Ragunandan S, a beneficiary.
Vaccination assistance
Actor Aryann Santosh and 150 Indian Foundation volunteers have provided food to around 30,000 people under the current lockdown.
We have divided Bengaluru into four zones and helped the most vulnerable groups. We distributed grocery kits to migrant workers, Bengaluru police and ashrams caring for children and cancer patients, and nutritious food kits to patients, Aryann said, adding that his group was providing ambulance and oxygen services in emergencies; and supported nurses and doctors.
Aryann is also in the process of procuring vaccines to immunize 300 elderly people from nursing homes in Bengaluru.
Use social media
After his mother Sudha Belawadi tested positive, actor Samyukta Hornad realized the anxiety and distress that those affected by Covid go through. She quickly formed 15 WhatsApp groups and mobilized 200 volunteers, including actors, to help.
According to Samyukta, they have helped people get beds, provided oxygen concentrators, provided breathing assistance, coordinated plasma treatment, distributed food kits and rescued animals in distress.
As I was also to be quarantined, the volunteers got down to work on the ground, Samyukta said.
Roopa Rao, a human resources professional whose entire family has tested positive, believes social media can make a huge difference. She said after her friend posted her address and phone number on social media, the Samyuktas team contacted them. We felt reassured that someone was there for our support, says Roopa.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]