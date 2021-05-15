Nicki Minaj is obsessed with ‘The Crown’ – like, really obsessed :: WRAL.com





– Nicki Minaj says she is “obsessed” with “The Crown” after seasons of excessively watching royal drama. In an open letter to fans, shared on her website, the 38-year-old rapper praised the “entire cast, writers and director” of the hit Netflix series, revealing that she had watched each episode “at least 5 times”. “My darlings, as I finish this album and this documentary, I am obsessed with ‘The Crown’ on Netflix,” she said. “The great Kenya Barris recommended that I watch it and I’ve been hooked ever since. It’s safe to say I’ve watched every episode of every season at least 5 times each. Lol. Yikes.” According to Minaj, she can’t get enough of Claire Foy’s “perfect face” in the fictional tale of the life of Queen Elizabeth II because he does the right thing in every scene. “I just wanna eat it,” the New York native confessed. She continued to applaud Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, admitting that she was impressed, “seeing as I am such a Meryl StreepINISTA.” Streep played Thatcher in the 2011 biopic “The Iron Lady”. “I love Helena (Bonham Carter) as Princess Margaret and Josh (O’Connor) as Prince Charles, although let’s face it; he’s a little more handsome than the real prince ever was – and yes, I just used the word ‘more handsome’, ” Minaj joked. As for Olivia Colman, who plays an older Queen Elizabeth in the third and fourth seasons, Minaj called her a “great actress.” She added, “I actually enjoyed her portrayal of Mrs. Thatcher’s daughter in IRON LADY even more than I appreciate her in that role! Go figure. directors. “ Minaj – who welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in October – also used the post to break her silence over the hit and run death of her father, Robert Maraj, for the first time, describing her as the “la most devastating loss of my life. “ “I find myself wanting to call him all the time,” she said, “Even more now that he’s gone. Life is funny like that. May his soul rest in Heaven. He was much loved and will be sorely missed. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos