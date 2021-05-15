Pune: Driver who robbed the actor of Rs 50,000 on the highway | Pune News





Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested the driver of the SUV, who intercepted and robbed famous Marathi TV serial actor Yogesh Sohoni of Rs50,000 in cash near the Somatne exit early in the morning on May 8. PUNE: Pimpri Chinchwad Police arrested the driver of the SUV, who intercepted and robbed famous Marathi TV serial actor Yogesh Sohoni of Rs50,000 cash near the Somatne exit early in the morning on May 8.

The arrested suspect, Yogesh Suresh Giri (37) from Narhe, is a criminal on police records and has 17 cases including thefts, thefts and taking money by picking up brawls with car owners, recorded against him at various police stations in Pune.

Giri was taken into police custody over a report received by agent Ashish Botke from the criminal branch of Pimpri Chinchwad. We recovered the SUV and Rs 6,500 from Giri, said crime director Inspector Shriram Paul. Sohoni also identified the suspect as well as the SUV from CCTV camera footage, which police obtained at an ATM in Somatne and at the toll plaza on the Pune-Mumbai highway.

Sohoni, a resident of Mumbai, was on his way to Pune in his car for emergency reasons when the suspect, who was driving an SUV, stopped him. The suspect argued with Sohoni, claiming the latter caused an accident and injured someone. He demanded 1.25 lakh rupees for not approaching the police and forced Sohoni to accompany him to the ATM, where he collected 50,000 rupees from him.

Sohoni said police in Pimpri Chinchwad did a commendable job in arresting the culprit. My appeal to people is that when traveling on the Pune-Mumbai highway, they should be more careful so that such incidents do not happen.

Modus of the suspect

An officer said Giri is traveling in a four-wheeled vehicle, which has bumps. He also wears pieces of broken windshield. After noticing a person driving alone, he begins to follow the vehicle and intercepts it. He gets into a fight with the driver claiming that their car has caused an accident. In the Sohonis case, Giri claimed that following the accident caused by Sohoni, Giri hit a boy and demanded money, the officer said. Giri then forces the driver to pay him the money.

Patrolling the highway

A Road Safety Patrol (HSP) officer said: The HSP and local police, including Pune Rural Police and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, are patrolling the highway. He said: During the night, our teams are constantly patrolling. We do not allow vehicles to stop on the highway as this can cause accidents and there could be risk of theft.

A senior inspector from Pimpri Chinchwad said they would step up night patrols. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

