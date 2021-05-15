NTR 30: THIS Bollywood Diva Might Romance Jr NTR in Director Koratala Siva!

Jr NTR fans and followers are super excited as they await his 38th birthday (May 20). With three projects in the works, fans expect a major update revealed on this special day. On the flip side, another buzz has now taken over the internet which has a lot to do with his upcoming project. # NTR30.

According to the latest buzz on social media, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been set to play the lead lady in the film directed by Koratala Siva. Notably, if the ongoing rumor turns out to be true, the actress’s inclusion in the film will mark her third Tollywood adventure after Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) with Mahesh Babu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) with Ram Charan. Although there is no confirmation to date, Telugu fans and followers of the beautiful actress are already delighted to welcome her back to the film industry. It should be noted that previously, Rashmika Mandanna would also have been part of # NTR30.

Speaking of the film, the Jr NTR-starrer’s Muhurtham will take place shortly after the actor has recovered from COVID-19. Funded by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Hari Kosaraju, NTR30 will apparently be on floors by the end of June 2021 and is set to release on April 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will soon be wrapping up filming on his highly anticipated film. RRR with Rajamouli. Tarak also has a promising project with Prashanth Neel which will start after the latter’s current engagements – KGF: Chapter 2 and Lettuce. Speaking of Kiara Advani’s upcoming films, she will be a part of Bollywood movies including Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugg Jeeyo Jug and Mr. Lele.