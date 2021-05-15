SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White leaves – The Hollywood Reporter





David White, SAG-AFTRA’s longtime national executive director, will step down this spring after 12 years in the role, the guild said on Friday. White, who took over as the guild’s chief negotiator in 2009, oversaw the merger of SAG and AFTRA in 2012, crafted deals for new media sectors to address work in the digital age, a helped modernize payment and contract systems and, along with SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris, led SAG-AFTRA’s efforts to address sexual harassment through new protocols, guidelines and rules. “David has been an invaluable advocate for our members and deserves immense credit for the success of SAG-AFTRA over the past decade,” Carteris said in a statement. “He brought us out of a dark period and into a period of stability and enormous achievements. I personally know that David has been offered many opportunities to leave SAG-AFTRA over the years, and I will be forever grateful that he made the decision to stay and accompany us through the most difficult days of the pandemic. White, who previously served as general counsel for the guild from 2002-2006, will remain as strategic advisor during the transition to new leadership. “I loved my time at SAG-AFTRA,” White said in the same announcement. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Union and its members and to work alongside such an exceptional management team and staff. Also on Friday, SAG-AFTRA announced that its National Council had held a special meeting where they gave Carteris the go-ahead to start talks with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, longtime Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, who has been GC since 2006 and COO since 2014. After a due diligence review by Crabtree-Ireland, the National Council will consider a proposed employment contract at its next meeting. In her current role, Crabtree-Ireland oversees all of the guild’s legal affairs and oversees its government and public policy, governance, equity and inclusion, and international affairs, among a long list of others. tasks. He also holds senior positions on several SAG-AFTRA boards and is a longtime adjunct professor at USC’s Gould School of Law.







