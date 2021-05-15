8 Bollywood Couples Who Found Love In Their Reel-Life Partners

Bollywood couples: People who find their life partner in the workplace are very natural. So many couples around the same profession have the same profession, lawyers have married lawyers, doctors have married doctors, journalists have married journalists and the list goes on.

Perhaps it is the shared experience and similar understanding of some ideas of the world that brings people together. After all, love is all about understanding.

As for Bollywood actors, they are no different, but they can share perfectly decorated and romantic experiences on movie sets. Many actors over the years have found their real-life partner for their romantic interest.

Here are eight of the most talked about Bollywood couples:

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

The couple reportedly met at a photoshoot for their film Dhai Akshar Prem Keand Aishwarya Rai stunned Bachchan. He said in an interview that he find Aishwarya “wonderful”. After becoming friends, the couple made four films together. It was while they were filming for their film Guru that Abhishek Bachchan finally asked Aishwarya Rai to marry him. And it was on a balcony! Learn more about them here.

Genelia D’souza and Ritesh Deshmukh

When Genelia D’souza first met Ritesh Deshmukh while filming their film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2002, she only saw the son of a powerful politician. She said in her interviews that she considered him a “spoiled kid”. But the two started talking and Genelia had to change her mind about her. The lovebirds have been married for nearly a decade now after dating for a long time.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The chemistry between the main stars of Ramleela disarms for a reason. It was the moment, actor Ranveer Singh truly fell in love with his co-star. During an interview, Ranveer Singh revealed that he first met Deepika Padukon in Macau in 2012 at an awards ceremony and that he couldn’t forget her outfit. After dating for several years, Ranveer Singh had admitted that he viewed Padukone as “marriage material”. They got harnessed in a very royal way in 2018.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

According to reports, Kareena Kapoor first met Saif on a film set where her big sister Karishma was filming. The two got closer when the two were filming for their movie Tashan, sometime before 2008. Kareena Kapoor While talking about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan, Kapoor confessed that she used to wear her heart on her sleeves before meeting Saif, she fell in love with him.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

It was love at first sight for Akshay Kumar when he saw Twinkle Khanna at a Filmfare photoshoot years ago. The two continued to meet thereafter and reunited. Twinkle Khanna had previously spoken about his marriage to Kumar. Apparently she proposed a condition in front of Akshay Kumar and said if her movie Mela(2000) flops, she will marry him. The film failed and the two got married. Khanna confessed that she knew Mela would be a flop.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

Beginning one of Bollywood’s sweetest love stories, Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor met on the sets of Zehreela Insaan (1974). He was having trouble with his then girlfriend, so he asked Neetu to help him send letters. This is how the two got closer and Rishi Kapoor released his messenger as his true love.

Ali Fazal and Richa chadha

The two actors met while filming their movie Fukrey. Since then, the couple have been seen together at red carpet events, first movies, and even in each other’s zoomed-in interview videos. According to reports, the two were set to tie the knot last year, but like all plans, their marriage has been cut short due to the pandemic.

Patralekhaa and Rajkumar Rao

Unlike others, Rajkumar Rao cared about Patralekhaa long before he met her. Rao saw her in a TV commercial and immediately thought, “I’m going to marry her.” Patralekhaa said. The two worked together for the first time in the film City lights and saw instant chemistry. As for the public, we have seen it too.