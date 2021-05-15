Entertainment
8 Bollywood Couples Who Found Love In Their Reel-Life Partners
Bollywood couples: People who find their life partner in the workplace are very natural. So many couples around the same profession have the same profession, lawyers have married lawyers, doctors have married doctors, journalists have married journalists and the list goes on.
Perhaps it is the shared experience and similar understanding of some ideas of the world that brings people together. After all, love is all about understanding.
As for Bollywood actors, they are no different, but they can share perfectly decorated and romantic experiences on movie sets. Many actors over the years have found their real-life partner for their romantic interest.
Here are eight of the most talked about Bollywood couples:
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
The couple reportedly met at a photoshoot for their film Dhai Akshar Prem Keand Aishwarya Rai stunned Bachchan. He said in an interview that he find Aishwarya “wonderful”. After becoming friends, the couple made four films together. It was while they were filming for their film Guru that Abhishek Bachchan finally asked Aishwarya Rai to marry him. And it was on a balcony! Learn more about them here.
Genelia D’souza and Ritesh Deshmukh
When Genelia D’souza first met Ritesh Deshmukh while filming their film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2002, she only saw the son of a powerful politician. She said in her interviews that she considered him a “spoiled kid”. But the two started talking and Genelia had to change her mind about her. The lovebirds have been married for nearly a decade now after dating for a long time.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
The chemistry between the main stars of Ramleela disarms for a reason. It was the moment, actor Ranveer Singh truly fell in love with his co-star. During an interview, Ranveer Singh revealed that he first met Deepika Padukon in Macau in 2012 at an awards ceremony and that he couldn’t forget her outfit. After dating for several years, Ranveer Singh had admitted that he viewed Padukone as “marriage material”. They got harnessed in a very royal way in 2018.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
According to reports, Kareena Kapoor first met Saif on a film set where her big sister Karishma was filming. The two got closer when the two were filming for their movie Tashan, sometime before 2008. Kareena Kapoor While talking about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan, Kapoor confessed that she used to wear her heart on her sleeves before meeting Saif, she fell in love with him.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
It was love at first sight for Akshay Kumar when he saw Twinkle Khanna at a Filmfare photoshoot years ago. The two continued to meet thereafter and reunited. Twinkle Khanna had previously spoken about his marriage to Kumar. Apparently she proposed a condition in front of Akshay Kumar and said if her movie Mela(2000) flops, she will marry him. The film failed and the two got married. Khanna confessed that she knew Mela would be a flop.
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor
Beginning one of Bollywood’s sweetest love stories, Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor met on the sets of Zehreela Insaan (1974). He was having trouble with his then girlfriend, so he asked Neetu to help him send letters. This is how the two got closer and Rishi Kapoor released his messenger as his true love.
Ali Fazal and Richa chadha
The two actors met while filming their movie Fukrey. Since then, the couple have been seen together at red carpet events, first movies, and even in each other’s zoomed-in interview videos. According to reports, the two were set to tie the knot last year, but like all plans, their marriage has been cut short due to the pandemic.
Patralekhaa and Rajkumar Rao
Unlike others, Rajkumar Rao cared about Patralekhaa long before he met her. Rao saw her in a TV commercial and immediately thought, “I’m going to marry her.” Patralekhaa said. The two worked together for the first time in the film City lights and saw instant chemistry. As for the public, we have seen it too.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]