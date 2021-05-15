Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens is back at work as an actor on a Ray Romano project in New York

He enjoyed a recurring role on a classic ’80s sitcom, and then was ashamed of working in a supermarket.

But on Friday, actor Geoffrey Owens was spotted on the set of a new movie by comedian and TV star Ray Romano.

The 60-year-old Cosby cap star was casually dressed in a brown hoodie and gray t-shirt.

He tucked his shirt into some slightly faded blue denim jeans.

Owens wore brown leather shoes on his feet.

He remained protected from the coronavirus pandemic with a standard black face mask, which he removed near Romano, 63.

Geoffrey also handled a video camera on a monopod he spoke to Ray, also accompanied by actor Laurie Metcalf on the set of the film.

The group were pictured standing on the bleachers in what looked like a gymnasium.

The Owens sweatshirt also gave a hint that the shoot was athletic in nature, as it had the word ‘basketball’ across the chest.

Best known for his role as Sondras’ prominent husband Elvin on The Cosby Show in the late 1980s, the actor made headlines again a few years ago when he was pictured at work. a bagger at a Joes trader.

The publicity that followed led rapper Nicki Minaj to pledge $ 25,000 to support the star.

As for Geoffrey’s new acting role, little is known about Ray Romano’s untitled film other than the fact that Everybody Loves star Raymond will direct and co-wrote the screenplay.

The story follows an Italian-American family in Queens confronting their son’s unexpected success as he becomes a star on their high school basketball team.

