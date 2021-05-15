Photos of Bollywood actresses yesterday and today





Photos of B-Town actresses in their 20s and now | Photo credit: Instagram Many Bollywood A-List actresses that you now see reigning on the big screen, started their careers in their teens or early twenties. Years of struggle and hard work have brought them to where they are today and as a result we consider them our favorites. Many actresses, who are currently in their early 30s and have come to terms with the changes in their bodies and how beautiful they become with each passing day, are nothing but pure inspiration to us. Actresses like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone’s former Instagram account are said to have photos of themselves from their early wrestling days in showbiz. To add to that, there are billions of fan pages of the stars on their social media handles, which consist of photos of the actresses from yesterday and today. To add some color to your Saturday night, we’re bringing you photos of your favorite 20s B-town divas that prove the long way they’ve come. Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone modeled many commercials as a child and walked the ramp for many designers before making her Bollywood debut with About Shanti About (2007). She is currently one of the highest paid actresses. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra made her mark in one of her first Bollywood films herself facing Akshay Kumar in Andaaz which was released in 2003. She is now a popular name in Hollywood and has represented India globally since then. Here is one of his photos from yesterday and today: Kareena Kapoor Khan Born under the spotlight of seasoned actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Kareena is part of the famous Kapoor Khandaan, to whom we often attribute the foundations of Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Abhishek Bachchan. Switching to 40, Bebo is a name in itself and is the mother of two sons. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan One of the most talented actresses in Tinsel town, Aishwarya started her career with Tamil film Iruvar and became popular with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hum dil from chuke sanam where she played Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in 1999. Here is one of her rare photos from the time. Katrina kaif It was in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? in front of Salman Khan that Katrina Kaif got the recognition she deserved. Katrina, now 37, started her career early and is now one of the most gorgeous and successful actresses of her time. Here is one of his comeback photos. How did you like the photos of your favorite B-Town divas in their twenties? Tweet at @TimesNow and let us know.







