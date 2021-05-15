Top Skincare Products From Hollywood’s Top Facialists – The Hollywood Reporter

As Hollywood emerges from a pandemic-induced cloister at home, skincare specialists at some of the city’s most famous faces – including Dr Barbara Sturm, Joanna Vargas and Shani Darden – share the latest tools, products, tips and treatments.

If you are purchasing an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Spa by Joanna Vargas at the Sunset Tower Hotel

Bicoastal skin care guru Joanna Vargas says her Hollywood clients (Glenn Close, Daniel Levy) tend to ask for her signature Triple Crown Facial ($ 250) – an infusion of microdermabrasion, microcurrent and oxygen – or the Twilight Facial ($ 1,200), radio frequency recipe, microneedling, cryotherapy and LED therapy.

For personal care between treatments, Vargas recommends it Exfoliating mask ($ 75) to calm inflammation and even pigmentation; a Twilight Mask ($ 75, pack of five) with epidermal growth factor to accelerate wound healing at the cellular level; and vitamin C-focused healing Rescue serum ($ 150).

Joanna Vargas Rescue Serum

$ 150

Buy now

His new Magic wand of glow The Facial Massager ($ 285) is a multi-use tool that has hot and cold modes that help deep cleanse, firm, and soothe. “It helps boost your glow, get the most out of a mask, and help you feel great on your skin,” says Vargas. 8358 Sunset Boulevard, joannavargas.com

Joanna Vargas Magic Wand

$ 285

Buy now

Shani darden Skin care

So in demand that she doesn’t accept any new clients in her Beverly Hills studio (other beauticians are available), Shani Darden is known for her personalized facials that combine light chemical peels with vibration therapy and oxygen therapy, microcurrent and LED light. Her clients include Amanda Seyfried (who recently lamented his lack of vis-à-vis Darden during the pandemic), Laura Harrier and Jessica Alba.

His new Facial sculpting wand ($ 399) uses sound wave therapy to stimulate circulation and stimulate muscles. “I have used vibration therapy in all of my facials for many years and have seen the incredible benefits it provides,” Darden says. THR.

Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand

$ 399

Buy now

She also recommends it Retinol Reform Serum ($ 88) for between facials. “It combines retinol and lactic acid to stimulate skin collagen, minimize fine lines and wrinkles, even skin and keep it blemish-free.” Facials starting at $ 500. Address provided when booking, shanidarden.com

Shani Darden’s retinol reform

$ 88

Buy now

Dr Barbara Sturm Boutique and Spa

In November, beloved German skincare specialist in Hollywood, Dr. Barbara Sturm, opened her third and largest site, a West Coast flagship in West Hollywood, which includes five treatment rooms and two infrared saunas. .

Angela Bassett, Naomi Watts, Emma Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the followers of Sturm’s anti-inflammatory treatments, such as the Instant Glow Facial ($ 175 for 45 minutes, which includes a lymphatic drainage massage and is personalized to the type of skin) and products (Carey Mulligan swears by Sturm’s Night serum, $ 310). “Microdermabrasion, mesotherapy and microneedling are favorites of my patients,” says Sturm THR, citing how these services strengthen elastic skin tissue. She advises against “aggressive treatments like lasers”.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Night Serum

$ 310

Buy now

For the preparation of the red carpet, Sturm suggests applying it Mask ($ 120) on the arms “if you are wearing a sleeveless dress.” After 10 minutes, rub it in – don’t use water – and it generates a super hydrating shine. “

To keep skin looking radiant at an event, Sturm recommends Luminescent drops ($ 145), infused with sparkling particles, and Hydrating Face Mist ($ 95). Its latest version is a power Super Anti-Aging Face Cream ($ 360) which debuted in March. 515 N. Almont Drive, drsturm.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Face Cream

$ 360

Buy now

Mila Moursi Skin Care Institute

In October, beloved Parisian skincare veteran Mila Moursi (whose loyalists include Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron) revamped the decor and upgraded all the machines in her West Hollywood spa.

Detoxification of clients with a thermal blanket and infrared dome followed by a G5 vibratory massager. A $ 100,000 EndyMed radiofrequency machine and a new red LightStim LED light therapy bed stimulate skin regeneration. Clients also wear pressure therapy boots to aid lymphatic drainage for contouring and slimming in conjunction with cryotherapy sessions.

“Most of the clients are here year round, but we go the extra mile a month before the Oscars with a four or five custom treatment boot camp very close together for shine and softness,” says Moursi, who has was the pioneer of contour and dry hands. sculpting facial massage technique.

In December, she released her Intensive Renewal Booster ($ 575), a one-month supply of in-home skin care for three years that includes blister packs of exfoliating bio-retinols, an illuminating vitamin C serum, and hydrating hyaluronic acids.

Mila Moursi Intensive Renewal Booster

$ 575.00

on Amazon.com

Buy now

“Our customers use it seasonally for a complete restart of cell regeneration”, explains Moursi. THR, “They all brush-dry, apply cellulite cream and nourishing oils at home – it’s a partnership.” Facials start at $ 200. 9255 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 102, milamoursi.com

A bed of LED light at the Mila Moursi Skin Care Institute.

Courtesy of Chris Singer / Mila Moursi Spa LA

Melanie Grant

Australian skincare star (and Chanel skin expert) Melanie Grant’s boutique studio in West Hollywood is designed to reflect the characteristics of Coco Chanel’s apartment at 31 rue Cambon in Paris and is open to a single client at the same time, as he always has been. (She has additional locations in Sydney and Melbourne and a seasonal residence in Paris.)

Her camera-ready facial ($ 390) includes a blend of microdermabrasion, massage, LED light therapy, and an antioxidant peel, as well as an exclusive Melanie Grant x Augustinus Bader treatment in collaboration with the brand of luxury skin care from German biomedical scientist (bipolar radio frequency is an add-on).

To keep Hollywood faces fresh during the pandemic, Grant (whose clients include director Taika Waititi, Cate Blanchett and Phoebe Tonkin) created Melanie Grant home kits with curated collections of its professional grade products to target various needs, including a gua sha stone, mask brush, headband and spa robe ($ 200 – $ 450). 8438 Melrose Place, melaniegrant.com

Melanie Grant at Home: The Hydrating Advanced Kit ($ 350) includes its own Cleanse, Peel, Massage Solution, and Cream Mask formulas, along with Biologique Recherche’s Amniotic Serum and Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream.

Courtesy of Rebecca with Melanie Grant

Melanie Grant at Home Advanced Moisturizing Kit

$ 350

Buy now

Adeela Crown London

Adeela Crown, the London-based facialist known for her sculpting ‘skindance’ massage technique, counted Julia Garner, Letitia Wright and Daisy Ridley as clients while filming in the UK during this awards season.

Designed to “propel skin health to a stratospheric level,” says Crown, its new NASA-inspired Lift Off facial ($ 775 for 120 minutes) consists of a hyperbaric-type oxygen dome protected by light. LED BioPhotas to improve oxygen injections, monitoring of nano needling, radiofrequency, growth factors and infusion of lyophilized collagen.

For home and set touch-ups, Crown recommends an LED mask and two high-performance portable devices: LYMA laser ($ 2,499), using cold infrared light to rejuvenate the skin at the cellular level, and the Tripollar stop X ($ 399), combining radio frequency with dynamic sound activation to tone and lift, “delivering razor-sharp jaws and cheekbones,” Crown adds.

Tripollar Stop X Radio Frequency Facial Skin Tightening Machine

$ 399.00

on Amazon.com

Buy now

Crown recently worked as a facialist on set for Jurassic World: Dominion, Fast & Furious 9 and Death on the Nile – adding Annette Bening, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Tom Bateman to their list. She is planning a residency at the Bel-Air hotel next year. The Dorchester Spa, Park Lane, London, adeelacrown.com

A version of this story first appeared in the May 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.