The current situation of India struggling with the pandemic is a major concern as aid is extended from all over the world to our nation. Mumbai is also facing this crisis, with the Good Samaritans helping in any way they can and NGOs doing their best to get medical help for those in need. The Anupam Kher Foundation, in collaboration with Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani, (Bharat Forge, India), recently launched an initiative called Project Heal India.

Today Project Heal India generously donated 5 BiPAP machines and 5 oxygen concentrators to BMC for their brave Corona warriors.

Through this project, the organization aims to provide essential life-saving equipment and other life-saving devices to medical institutions and hospitals across India. The organization’s agenda is to ensure that aid is provided wherever needed and with swift action. The Heal India project has launched various donations to different medical institutions across the country as part of its first stage of operations and aims to reach more institutions for further support.

