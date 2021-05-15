Marvel actor Blondy Baruti launches social media app BePerk

Marvel actor Blondy Baruti launched BePerk, a social network aimed at putting users in control.

Baruti spoke to Insider about the design of the app.

“I believe in this, so I’ve invested everything I’ve done in the past four years,” he said.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

In 2017, Marvel actor Blondy Baruti was watching a few model friends post on social media hungry for likes and followers when he decided there had to be a better way.

“I thought I couldn’t stop all of this, but I can at least try to slow it down or minimize it by creating something in social media that will focus on empowering users,” Baruti said. during a phone call Thursday from his Los Angeles home.

In the years that followed, Baruti, who played an alien villain, Huhtar, in “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2”, used up much of the money he earned playing and writing a memoir. to create the social media app. Restrict.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Baruti escaped a bloody conflict in his youth, traveling hundreds of kilometers to find safety. After traveling to the United States, he played college basketball, he is around six feet tall and eventually ended up in Hollywood.

He told these stories in his memories 2018, written with Joe Layden, titled “The Incredible True Story of Blondy Baruti: My Improbable Trip from Congo to Hollywood”.

Now, it’s slowly rolling out BePerk to users, with an official launch scheduled to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month in May. The business case is that the app focuses on giving the user control instead of focusing on likes or number of subscribers.

When app users post photos or videos, they decide how long others can see them, with the low end set to seconds. Information about the number of subscribers of each person or the number of views of a post can be set as private.





BePerk screenshots.

Restrict







The app’s features are a direct response to studies that show social networks like Instagram are detrimental to the mental health of young adults, Baruti said. He says he doesn’t plan on relying on algorithms to present content to users, but rather letting them choose what they want to see.

“Algorithms also cause a lot of frustration for users,” said Janet Deskins, who teaches at Walden University. MS in Marketing program. She added, “When the frustration sets in, a lot of people start looking for a different social media platform that appears to be less invasive.”

Deskins and others pointed to a range of social store apps that vied for those who decided Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter didn’t offer users enough control. Among them were Vero, Me us, and About.

“It’s getting harder and harder to ignore the way Big Tech has handled user data and infringed on user privacy, something that officials at these major technology platforms regularly appear before Congress,” said Attila Tomaschek, digital privacy expert at ProPrivacy.

Neil Tanna, Managing Director of Howbout, said in an email that his app was designed for “intimate” networks, not for people you’ve never met.





Baruti.

Bobby Keelboat







During a phone call between London and Los Angeles on Thursday, Baruti was energetic, excited to talk about his new project, despite the early hour he was in.

“Hey man, hey man I’m from Congo, okay,” he said. “I walked 500 miles so I’m still excited.”

Baruti said he used to be up at all hours as he hired a team of foreign designers and coders to help him create the BePerk app. In the first year of the project, he was busy working most of the night. He would jump to bed after dinner, then wake up around 10 p.m. He would stay on the line with this team until 4 a.m. Then he would take a little “nap” and be ready for his day job.

“That was when it was super, super, super hard for me, just to try to balance everything,” said Baruti.

On California documents filed for BePerk’s parent company, called Gods Hands Inc., Baruti’s is listed as CEO, CFO and secretary.

The app has its fingerprint on every part of it, right down to the colors used for many buttons and screens. (“I always liked light blue, sky blue.”) The logo is a flash, indicating how quickly a message can disappear. (“It was like lightning, like very fast, like flash, like a beanbag.”)

He wouldn’t say exactly how much of his money he spent running the app. But he said the next steps included introducing ads, a portion of every ad purchase will go to charity and finding new investors.

“I didn’t get any investment from anyone,” Baruti said. “I believe in that, so I’ve invested everything I’ve done in the last four years from that point in time to the movie, the book deal, from a few shows I’ve done for ABC.”