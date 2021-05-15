Lockdown was emotionally difficult for me: actor Sumona Chakravarti





Actor Sumona Chakravarti, best known for starring on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, opened up about the emotional toll the coronavirus-induced lockdown has caused him. Speaking to Instagram on Friday night, the 32-year-old actor expressed his heart on the varied emotions she’s going through amid the lockdown. Although she is currently ‘unemployed’, Chakravarti believes she is still in a privileged position as the actor is able to support her family. “ I had a good workout at home after ages … Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed and yet I am able to support myself and my family. It is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when I feel weak from pmsine (premenstrual syndrome). Mood swings take their toll emotionally, ” she wrote alongside a photo of hers after training. Chakravarti revealed that since 2011, she has been battling endometriosis, a disorder in which the tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. “Something I’ve never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. I have been in stage IV for many years now. A good habit of eating, exercising and above all not stressing is the key to my well-being. The lockdown was emotionally difficult for me, she added. The “ Bade Achhe Lagte Hain ” actor said she thinks she shares her feelings to let people know that everyone is fighting and fighting something in their life at this time. “Today I worked. Felt good. I thought I would share my feelings for anyone reading this to understand that not all that glitters is gold. We are all struggling against something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. Were surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hate. But all you need is love, compassion, and kindness. And then navigate well through this storm too, ” she said. Chakravarti, who also starred in films like “Barfi!” And “Kick” said she decided to open up with the intention of inspiring people. “It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or in any way inspire a handful of souls, then I guess it was worth it. Lots of love #circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis, ” she said. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

