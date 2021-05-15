Today in history | Print only

Today is Sunday May 16, the 136th day of 2021. There are 229 days left in the year.
On May 16, 1939, the federal government launched its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.
In 1770, Marie-Antoinette, aged 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, aged 15.
In 1868, during President Andrew Johnson’s impeachment trial by the United States Senate, 35 of 54 senators voted to find Johnson guilty of serious felonies and misdemeanors for his attempt to impeach Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, a vote less than two – the majority of thirds necessary to condemn; the trial ended 10 days later after two other articles of indictment were also dismissed.
In 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, which lasted nearly a month, ended as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.
In 1960, the first working laser was demonstrated at Hughes Research Laboratories in Malibu, California, by physicist Theodore Maiman.
In 1966, China launched the Cultural Revolution, a radical and murderous reform movement aimed at purging the country of counterrevolutionaries.
In 1975, Japanese climber Junko Tabei became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.
In 1984, comedian Andy Kaufman died in Los Angeles at the age of 35.
In 1988, the United States Supreme Court, in California v. Greenwood, ruled that police could search discarded garbage without a search warrant. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop released a report stating that nicotine was addictive in a manner similar to heroin and cocaine.
In 1990, death killed artist Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64 and Muppets creator Jim Henson in New York City at age 53.
In 1991, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to address the United States Congress, praising American-British cooperation in the Persian Gulf War.
In 1997, President Bill Clinton publicly apologized for the famous Tuskegee experiment, in which government scientists deliberately allowed black men to weaken and die from treatable syphilis.
In 2006, the Pentagon released the first video footage of American Airlines Flight 77 crashing into military headquarters and killing 189 people on September 11.
Ten years ago: The Vatican told bishops around the world that it was important to cooperate with the police to denounce priests who raped and assaulted children and asked them to develop guidelines to prevent sexual abuse; however, victim groups immediately denounced the recommendations as dangerously flawed. Endeavor took off on the penultimate NASA shuttle flight commanded by Mark Kelly, husband of injured Congressman Gabrielle Giffords from Arizona.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama called on the nation to support law enforcement as he awarded the Medal of Valor to 13 people who risked their lives. The International Space Station has reached the orbital heading of 100,000 revolutions around the Earth, which is the equivalent of traveling more than 2.6 billion kilometers in 17 and a half years. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was named NBA Rookie of the Year.
Today, jazz musician Billy Cobham is 77 years old. Actor Danny Trejo is 77 years old. Actor Bill Smitrovich is 74 years old. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 68 years old. Actor Debra Winger is 66 years old. Olympic gold medalist gymnast Olga Korbut is 65 years old. Olympic marathon gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson is 63 years old. Actor Mare Winningham is 62 years old. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 57 years old. Rock musician Krist Novoselic (noh-voh-SEL-ik) is 56 years old. Singer Janet Jackson is 55 years old. Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 55 years old. Actor Brian (BREE-a) F. OByrne is 54 years old. R&B singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 53 years old. Actor David Boreanaz is 52 years old. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 52 years old.
Actor Tracey Gold is 52 years old. The International Tennis Hall of Fame Gabriela Sabatini is 51 years old. Country singer Rick Trevino is 50 years old. Musician Simon Katz is 50 years old. TV personality Bill Rancic is 50 years old. Actor Khary Payton is 49 years old.
cial Ed is 49 years old. Actor Tori Spelling is 48 years old. Actor Sean Carrigan is 47 years old. Singer-rapper B. Slade (formerly Tonex) is 46 years old. Actor Lynn Collins is 44 years old. Actor Melanie Lynskey is 44 years old. Actor Jim Sturgess is 43 years old. Actor Joseph Morgan is 40 years old. DJ Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) is 36 years old. Actor Megan Fox is 35 years old. Actor Drew Roy is 35 years old. Actor Jacob Zachar is 35 years old. Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is 33 years old. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 31 years old. Actor Marc John Jefferies is 31 years old. Figure skater Ashley Wagner, Olympic bronze medalist, is 30 years old. Actor Miles Heizer is 27 years old.