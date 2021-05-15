Woman at the window marks the end of Hollywood as we once knew

“The woman at the window” is a lot. But this twisted, star-studded Hitchcockian thriller was never intended to debut on May 14 on Netflix with a 40 Metascore. That was hardly the original plan for this beautiful and aptly named New York thriller, featuring Oscar-winning perennials like Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore, which was targeted for prime-time release on October 4, 2019.

In many ways, “The Woman in the Window” is an eye-opening glimpse into studio-making for intelligent adults that vanishes into the rear view. Here’s what we know about what was then – and what is now.

Then: Fox 2000 acquired the book rights.

Elizabeth Gabler, who ran the prestigious Fox 2000 label from 2000 to 2019, is known for hunting top commercial literary properties such as Oscar-winning global hits “The Devil Wears Prada” ($ 326 million) and “The Life of Pi ”($ 609 million)). She struck a deal with publisher William Morrow in September 2016 for the screen rights to “The Woman in the Window,” the manuscript of an unpublished novel by the pseudonym AJ Finn (Dan Mallory), just before a scheduled rights auction. out of the market.

Now: the Fox 2000 label is gone.

Disney finally pulled Fox 2000 on May 14, 2021, the day it released “The Woman in the Window,” the label’s latest film. After gobbling up the Fox studio in March 2019, Disney announced it would shut down the label, but every other Fox 2000 movie was released before this struggling production.

Gabler moved to a global deal at Sony, where she launched her new label 3000 Pictures in partnership with studio and book publisher HarperCollins. A sign of the times, Gabler added television to his usual cinema slate. She’s already in production on Olivia Newman’s Coming of Age Mystery “Where the Crawdads Sing” with “Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones, and is developing the author’s “Klara and the Sun” Nobel Kazuo Ishiguro with “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman’s Heyday Films. Indeed, Gabler filled a void left by Amy Pascal, director of the Sony studio who became a producer, after having signed a first look contract with Universal Pictures.

Todd Williamson / Invision / AP

Then: Fox 2000 teamed up with A-list producer Scott Rudin.

Gabler, knowing that Hollywood and Broadway producer Rudin was also pursuing the book, offered to partner with him on the film “The Woman in the Window.” At the time, this partnership of two prestigious filmmakers was considered a first-rate initiative. Gabler wanted access to Rudin’s talent connections, casting insight, and development. Among Rudin’s many praised films, there are 10 Oscar nominees, including Best Picture nominees like “No Country for Old Men” by Coens (who won) and “True Grit”, “Grand Budapest Hotel” by Wes. Anderson, “The Social Network” by David Fincher, “The Hours” and “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” by Stephen Daldry, “Captain Phillips” by Paul Greengrass, “Lady Bird” by Greta Gerwig and “Fences” by Denzel Washington, as well as Anderson’s animated feature “Isle of Dogs”.

Now: Rudin is dishonored amid a hail of accusations of abuse in the workplace. He retired from active participation in Broadway movies and shows.

Then: Rudin brought in one of his theatrical buddies, hard-to-get playwright / actor / screenwriter Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County”) to adapt the Finnish novel. The storyline is similar to the book, centered around the unreliable narrator, Dr. Anna Scott, a disturbed pediatric psychotherapist who self-medicates with drugs and alcohol and struggles to discern what is real and unreal. She believes she witnessed the murder of a woman who visits her (Julianne Moore), but the police can’t line up the facts to match her story.

Now: Letts plays a small role as a therapist in the film; his star as an actor-writer continues to grow.

Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix Inc.

Then: Amy Adams signed up for a juicy leading role.

With six Oscar nominations to date, Adams has her pick of television’s juiciest female roles (“Sharps”) in movies; she is a renowned movie star who can do comedies (“American Hustle”), dramas (“Arrival”) or musicals (“Enchanted”). Adams was the first choice, in part because Mallory had it in mind when he wrote the book. A seventh Oscar nod was a possibility when she took on this disheartening and stripped-down role of a fragile, lonely, agoraphobic woman in a self-imposed lockdown in her Manhattan brownstone that clashes not only with her pugnacious neighbors in the ‘Across the street, accuse her (with some truth) of spying on them, but her basement tenant (Wyatt Russell), who also doesn’t like her rummaging through her things. Adams’s hope was for a seventh Oscar nomination and a possible first victory.

Now: The covers marred the film.

As soon as it became known that the Disney previews had led to hiring Hollywood fixer Tony Gilroy (“Star Wars: Rogue One”) to write new scenes for the covers (when Letts was not available) that would push back the released in 2020, all of Oscar’s hopes were out of the door. The cast survived the film scathing reviews, which were mainly aimed at the director.

Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix Inc.

Then: The Hitchcock Tribute was written by novice novelist Dan Mallory.

Mallory, working under the pseudonym AJ Finn, wrote the pageturner, which debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list in 2018.

Now: Dan Mallory was not only accused of being derivative, but also of plagiarism.

A The story of the New Yorker 2019 exposed Mallory’s alleged “trail of deception”, while the novel itself was accused of borrowing heavily from the 1995 film “Copycat,” among other sources.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Then: Gabler and Rudin went to director Joe Wright.

The British director was just out of “Darkest Hour”, which won Gary Oldman the Oscar. Wright was eager to bring the Hitchcockian visual panache to a $ 40 million film that, like “Rear Window,” involved a snapshot with a camera in limited space. Wright was enthusiastic about these constraints and cited Robert Bresson’s “A Man Escaped” as inspiration. While he clearly spent a lot of time on elaborate cinematography (Bruno Delbonnel) and a lush four-level Brooklyn Armory interior with a skylight central staircase and an intricate pastel color scheme, some preview audiences were left indifferent. .

The filmmakers agreed to shoot more footage to sell the finale, around the time Disney closed the acquisition of Twentieth Century Fox. “The Allens at Disney have been very supportive,” Gabler told IndieWire, “very outgoing with us, very respectful in every way. We all wanted this to be the best movie possible. They were fair and we couldn’t have asked for nicer treatment from them. We have been frank with them from the start; transparent.”

Wright followed and oversaw the covers after Gilroy handed over his pages, reconstructing inconspicuous sections of the sets in New Jersey. “There were some plot points that people found a little confusing – maybe I would say too opaque,” ​​Wright said. Weekly entertainment. “So we had to go back and clarify some points, but I also think we tried to make sure we didn’t oversimplify and make things too clear. There’s a pleasure in not knowing what’s going on, but at the same time you have to give the audience something to hold onto – you have to lead them through the maze of mystery and fear.

Now: Wright and Gabler have moved on.

Still in demand, Wright shot “Cyrano” for Michael De Luca’s rejuvenated MGM, starring Ben Mendelsohn, Haley Bennett and Peter Dinklage, followed by Tom Hanks’ WWII drama “In the Garden of the Beasts” (StudioCanal) , adapted from Erik Larson’s non-fiction book.

By the time “The Woman in the Window” was in the final stages of post-production, while Gabler was consulting on edits and heading to England for the final mix, she had already run to Sony with 3,000 photos.

Anne thompson

Then: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed an avant-garde score.

Now: The duo dropped out during the review phase and won the Oscar for “Soul”.

They were replaced by Danny Elfman, who provided a tinged score by Bernard Herrmann (as did Reznor and Ross for Oscar-nominated David Fincher’s “Mank”).

Next: Disney has set the revamped film for release on May 15, 2020.

Now: Disney sold the film to Netflix during the pandemic.

Acquired in August 2020, Netflix scheduled Fox 2000’s Last Sigh for May 14, 2021, with the 20th Century fanfare re-equipped. Would “The Woman in the Window” have made any money in theaters anyway? Unlikely. From now on, any movie of this type that relies on good reviews and word of mouth will likely make it to online platforms eventually if it doesn’t go well. This is the new right to video. Pandemic lockdowns have allowed Hollywood to recalibrate its release models, as producers, financiers and distributors revamp their language to add more flexibility.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.